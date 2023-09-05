Destruction character tier list for Honkai Star Rail version 1.3

Honkai Star Rail boasts its ever-increasing arsenal of characters, each treading on different paths. Out of all Paths, the characters following the Path of Destruction excel in damage-dealing abilities. Each owns a kit and deals massive damage on the battlefield to be victorious.

While each character is unique, you might wonder whom to build and invest their resources.

This article ranks each character treading on the Path of Destruction in a tier list as of the latest version 1.3 of Honkai Star Rail.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae and Blade are the SS tier Destruction characters in Honkai Star Rail version 1.3

All playable Path of Destruction characters are ranked in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

The picture showcases all playable Path of Destruction characters of Honkai Star Rail ranked and placed in a tier list. Every character is examined thoroughly and without any Eidolons for an equitable judgment.

SS Tier

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Image via HoYoverse)

The Path of Destruction characters under this tier are phenomenal units and can single-handedly clear various activities in Honkai Star Rail. The SS Tier characters are:

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Blade

Each character mentioned above is an excellent pick for Star Rail's end-game activities and can vaporize enemies with their massive damage-dealing potential on the battlefield. When placed in a team, each of them is unstoppable.

S Tier

Clara (Image via HoYoverse)

The character under this tier is an excellent DPS unit and can efficiently deal with their enemies. The character placed in the S Tier is:

Clara

Clara is a phenomenal character who can not only tank damage dealt by enemies but also deal explosive damage to them. She is an excellent character to clear the end-game activities such as Simulated Universe and Forgotten Hall.

A Tier

Hook (Image via HoYoverse)

The Star Rail character who falls under this tier is decent and can seize the spotlight on the battlefield with proper investment. The Path of Destruction character who belongs in the A Tier is:

Hook

Hook is a decent character, but she requires some Eidolon levels and a decent amount of investment to unlock her full potential. She can quickly clear most end-game activities with proper team composition and build.

B Tier

Arlan (Image via HoYoverse)

The character under this tier is substandard, as they do not impact the battlefield. The B Tier Path of Destruction character is:

Arlan

Arlan is an inferior character in Honkai Star Rail because of his unsatisfactory damage-dealing capabilities, and to shine on the battlefield, he requires all Eidolons and a team built only for him.

He can clear the Simulated Universe while meeting all the requirements, but it is not worthwhile because other characters can clear it quickly with little investment.

For more Honkai Star Rail-related news, remember to follow this page.