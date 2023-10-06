Honkai Star Rail Jingliu character overview: Abilities, lore, and more

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update will be released on October 11, 2023, featuring Jingliu as the playable 5-star character in the first banner phase. The former Sword Champion is one of the most coveted Ice units in the game, which players have had their eyes on for quite some time now. She was originally introduced via A Flash Animated Short before appearing in Yanqing's companion quest, Frosty Blade's Trial.

Although Jingliu has intrigued the community with her calm and enigmatic personality, she has gained prominence due to her strong DPS kit. She has access to combat stances alongside single-target and AoE attacks thanks to the Destruction Path. That said, HoYoverse has recently shared more details regarding her gameplay and background.

Keep reading to learn every bit of information available about Jingliu, including her abilities and lore in Honkai Star Rail.

What are Jingliu’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail?

Expand Tweet

The following list outlines Jingliu’s abilities, which cater to her DPS gameplay:

Basic ATK : Deals Ice DMG to a target.

: Deals Ice DMG to a target. Skill 1 : Deals ATK as Ice DMG to an enemy and obtains a stack of Syzygy.

: Deals ATK as Ice DMG to an enemy and obtains a stack of Syzygy. Skill 2 : Launches Ice DMG on a target and surrounding opponents, consuming a stack of Syzygy.

: Launches Ice DMG on a target and surrounding opponents, consuming a stack of Syzygy. Ultimate : Jingliu unleashes Ice DMG in an AoE and acquires and gains a Syzygy stack after the attack ends.

: Jingliu unleashes Ice DMG in an AoE and acquires and gains a Syzygy stack after the attack ends. Talent : Jingliu enters a Spectral Transmigration state after obtaining two Syzygys, which advance her action and increase her CRIT Rate. She can only activate 'Moon On Glacial River' after entering the stance and consumes HP from all allies every time she lands an attack to increase her ATK. She exits the combat state after consuming all her Syzygy stacks.

: Jingliu enters a Spectral Transmigration state after obtaining two Syzygys, which advance her action and increase her CRIT Rate. She can only activate 'Moon On Glacial River' after entering the stance and consumes HP from all allies every time she lands an attack to increase her ATK. She exits the combat state after consuming all her Syzygy stacks. Technique: Freezes all enemies within a dimension and enters combat to gain some energy, along with a Syzygy stack.

Maintaining all her stacks is the key to maximizing Jingliu’s combat potential in Honkai Star Rail.

What is Jingliu’s lore in Honkai Star Rail?

As mentioned, Jingliu is the former Sword Champion in Xianzhou Luofu, who later succumbed to Mara. She was originally Jing Yuan’s master, and everything he learned about swordsmanship was taught by her.

Aside from being a mentor, Jingliu was well renowned as one of the legendary heroes making up the High-Cloud Quintet. It is a group of five chosen individuals in Luofu’s history, which was later disbanded within a hundred years of formation.

According to the official lore, Jingliu led the group of Jing Yuan, Dan Feng, Baiheng, and Yingxing, each possessing powerful weapons. Unfortunately, they came to an end when Den Feng committed the sin of breaking the cycle of death.

Shortly after, Jingliu was struck by Mara, leading to her insanity. She escaped the Starskiff Haven and later went on a rampage, freezing every Cloud Knight in her way before Jing Yuan defeated her.