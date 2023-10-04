Best characters to team with Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail

The Xianzhou Luofu’s Sword Champion in Honkai Star Rail, Jingliu, is one of the most coveted 5-star characters and a dedicated Ice DPS. Also known as Jing Yuan’s master, she treads on the Destruction Path to launch powerful single-target and area-of-effect attacks during combat. When paired with the right selection of characters, she can easily tackle any end-game activity.

This article will present some of the best individuals worth using in her team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the best characters to pair with Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail?

1) Luocha

Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Luocha is arguably the best candidate to use in any Jingliu team in Honkai Star Rail due to his powerful healing application. He can automatically replenish a character’s HP to full when it drops to half. Moreover, this character also has his healing field.

With both, he can basically keep everyone alive during battle. Since Jingliu sacrifices allies’ HP to increase her damage, Luocha can step up to extend her restorative ability, ensuring that the team is alive to conclude the fight.

He can also use his Ultimate to dispel a buff from enemies, preventing them from getting an upper hand on the battlefield.

2) Tingyun

Tingyun (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu will certainly require support to maximize her damage-dealing potential on Honkai Star Rail. In this regard, use Tingyn in the party as she can provide all the necessary buffs for Jing Yuan’s master, including ATK and DMG amplification.

The 4-star buffer can also restore 50 energy points to Jingliu, granting frequent access to her Ultimate. This further allows the latter to ramp up her stacks necessary to unleash her Transcendance state. When this form is in use, she unlocks her Enhanced Skill, which inflicts powerful AOE Ice DMG upon activation.

3) Bronya

Bronya (Image via HoYoverse)

Bronya has been a staple support unit for various DPS units in Honkai Star Rail, and Jingliu is no exception. The former is an unmatched buffer at the moment, as she can provide an extra turn to an ally while boosting their DMG output.

Additionally, Bronya has access to one of the best Ultimates. She can unleash the ability to provide team-wide damage amplification by increasing their ATK and CRIT DMG stats. Jingliu can greatly benefit from every aspect of Bronya’s kit in consistently inflicting massive damage during combat.

4) Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf (Image via HoYoverse)

For a proper Jingliu team, you can also employ Silver Wolf as she treads on the Nihility Path to inflict an array of debuffs on opponents. For starters, she can deplete an enemy's resistance to a particular weakness and reduce their DEF. This weakens the opponent, allowing allies to deal quite a bit of extra damage to them.

Additionally, what separates Silver Wolf from other debuffers is her Skill, which applies a Weakness type on an opponent. Hence, you can use this unit to build a mono-Ice setup for Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail.

5) Gepard

Gepard (Image via HoYoverse)

Speaking of the mono-Ice team, Jingliu will require Gepard in it, as the latter can generate shields for all allies. This keeps them protected throughout the battle. He can also apply Freeze to enemies, delaying their turn in the process.

While Jingliu sacrifices her team’s HP to strengthen her attacks, Gepard’s shield can protect them from incoming damage.