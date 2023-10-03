Who is Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail?

Jingliu is one of the prominent Honkai Star Rail characters that has been on the community’s radar for a while before HoYoverse scheduled her debut in version 1.4. Also known as the Sword Champion of Xianzhou Luofu, she is a dedicated DPS from the Ice roster that has access to powerful single target and AoE attacks thanks to the Destruction Path.

Additionally, Jingliu has a compelling background locked behind her secretive personality, which fans would likely want to explore. Hence, this article outlines everything about her origin, backstory, and more.

What is the background and origin of Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail?

Jingliu was Jing Yuan's mentor (Image via HoYoverse)

Xianzhou Luofu in Honkai Star Rail has a history with various individuals who have either betrayed the faction or turned to the dark side after succumbing to the Mara. Jingliu was originally Jing Yuan’s master, who was later afflicted with the cursed effect.

She was well renowned throughout Luofu for her excellent feats, including her position as one of the legendary heroes making up the High-Cloud Quintet. In fact, she led the group of five chosen warriors before it was disbanded due to Dan Feng’s grave sin, where he tried to cheat the cycle of death.

Jingliu succumbed to Mara before escaping Starskiff Haven (Image via HoYoverse)

Following the incident, she succumbed to Mara, which led to her insanity. Although Jingliu managed to escape the Starskiff Haven, she went on a rampage, killing multiple cloud knights who tried to contain her. Hence, Jing Yuan stepped up to defeat his master in a fierce battle, as shown in A Flash Animated Short.

Thereafter, the Sword Champion was removed from Xianzhou's public records, and the title has been reported as vacant for years. She later appeared in Honkai Star Rail during Yanqing’s companion quest, Frosty Blade's Trial.

What are Jingliu’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail?

Jingliu removes her eye cover to enter Transcendence state (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu employs two different stances to extend her combat potential on the battlefield. While her normal form delivers powerful single-target damage, her enhanced state transforms her attack into AoE.

She primarily deals Ice DMG from her Skill, which generates two New Moon stacks. The enhanced form of this ability consumes two stacks of Moonlight and hits multiple enemies.

Jingliu’s Ultimate also deals Ice damage to a target and surrounding opponents, generating two Moonlights while in Transcendence state, or else she gains two New Moons. Her talent triggers the stance whenever she gains four stacks of New Moon.

Although the Transcendence state increases her combat prowess, she has to sacrifice her own and her allies’ HP to obtain the enhancement.