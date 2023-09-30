Is Jingliu worth pulling for in Honkai Star Rail 1.4?

The Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update is right around the corner, and it features Jingliu as a playable 5-star character. The former Swordmaster of the Xianzhou Luofu will join the Ice roster as a dedicated DPS, competing against the likes of Blade and Dan Heng in raw elemental damage. Moreover, she has access to a powerful arsenal of single-target and AoE attacks, thanks to her association with the Destruction Path.

Fans have anticipated Jingliu's arrival for quite some time, as she's adored for her calm and enigmatic personality. With that, players are likely to wonder if she is worth pulling in version 1.4.

Summoning a 5-star unit can be a hefty investment, given that resources are limited in Honkai Star Rail to begin with. Hence, this article takes a closer look at Jingliu’s combat potential and team role to determine her pull value.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer.

What makes Jingliu worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail 1.4?

Jingliu is an upcoming Ice DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu has access to two different combat stances, which separates her from other DPS in Honkai Star Rail. Her abilities are a bit demanding, as she drains allies HP to enhance her combat prowess. However, the penalty should not feel steep in the presence of a well-built healer on her team.

Here is a glimpse of Jingliu’s abilities and everything she has to offer during battle:

Basic ATK : Deals Ice DMG to a target and obtains a New Moon stack.

: Deals Ice DMG to a target and obtains a New Moon stack. Skill 1 : Launches her ATK as Ice DMG on an enemy and gains two New Moons.

: Launches her ATK as Ice DMG on an enemy and gains two New Moons. Skill 2 : Inflicts Ice DMG on a target and surrounding opponents, consuming two Moonlight stacks.

: Inflicts Ice DMG on a target and surrounding opponents, consuming two Moonlight stacks. Ultimate: Deals Ice DMG to an opponent and surrounding enemies. Jingliu gains two ‘Moonlight’ stacks while in her ‘Transcendence' state, or else obtains two New Moons.

Jingliu opens her eye cover while entering Transcendence state (Image via HoYoverse)

Talent : Jignliu enters the ‘Transcendence' state after acquiring four New Moons, sacrificing her own and allies’ HP to increase her ATK stat. While in the state, her second skill is unlocked, and she can leave the stance once her Moonlight stack count reaches zero.

: Jignliu enters the ‘Transcendence' state after acquiring four New Moons, sacrificing her own and allies’ HP to increase her ATK stat. While in the state, her second skill is unlocked, and she can leave the stance once her Moonlight stack count reaches zero. Technique: Gains two New Moon stacks at the beginning of the battle.

It appears that maintaining Jingliu’s stacks is the key to maximizing her combat efficiency. With that in place, her risky tradeoff is a sign that she will deliver massive damage output in the battle.

Should you summon Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail 1.4?

Considering every aspect of Jingliu’s kit, we recommend summoning her in version 1.4, but only if you lack a proper DPS in your account. Honkai Star Rail currently offers an excellent DPS option, but it will take more than a combat stance to excel in the damage dealer segment.

From a gameplay perspective, she certainly has an upper hand due to her transition, which further unlocks her AoE attacks. Hence, her pull value is likely to be high for those looking for a unique playstyle.

In summation, summoning Jingliu boils down to your preference and the availability of other DPS in your account. If you have a powerful Destruction unit like Blade or Dan Heng, consider skipping her for a more future-proof character.