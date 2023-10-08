Honkai Star Rail 2.0 leaks hint at new 5-star characters Sparkle and Black Swan

The Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 is set to be released in early 2024. Since the the game's publisher HoYoverse is very tight-lipped about any of its upcoming content, there is little information available. In a recent leak on X (formerly Twitter), a user named Inimahsr2 has revealed the appearance of two new five-star characters: Sparkle and Black Swan.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. The readers are advised to take any speculation with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 leaks hint at two new five-star characters, Sparkle and Black Swan

The X (Formerly Twitter) post about the leak (Image via Inimahsr2)

As stated before, Inimahsr2, a user of X (Formerly Twitter), shared the details about two new five-star characters, Sparkle and Black Swan. This is the first time we have a release window for both of the five-star characters in Honkai Star Rail.

Players might remember both of the abovementioned characters, as their kit has been leaked before. It is also been revealed recently that the character Hanabi’s name was changed to Sparkle. All known details about the characters are listed below.

Sparkle

Rarity: 5-star

Element: Quantum

Path: Path of Harmony

Skill: Increases an ally's HP and ATK for two turns and their action forwards. Sparkle cannot use the action-forward effect on herself.

Increases an ally’s HP and ATK for two turns and their action forwards. Sparkle cannot use the action-forward effect on herself. Ultimate: Restores four skill points for all allies, and if the points are full, each extra skill point will add one temporary skill point, a maximum of two points. All allies obtain a Mask, which will increase Sparkle’s talent effect for two turns.

Restores four skill points for all allies, and if the points are full, each extra skill point will add one temporary skill point, a maximum of two points. All allies obtain a Mask, which will increase Sparkle’s talent effect for two turns. Talent: When an ally uses a skill point, Sparkle immediately increases their damage.

When an ally uses a skill point, Sparkle immediately increases their damage. Technique: Replenishes one skill point for all allies at the start of the battle. If skill points are full, each will add one temporary skill point.

Black Swan

Rarity: 5-star

Element: Wind

Path: Path of Nihility

Skill: Deals Wind damage to a targeted foe and adjacent enemies. The enemy's defense will also be reduced by 27% for three turns.

Deals Wind damage to a targeted foe and adjacent enemies. The enemy’s defense will also be reduced by 27% for three turns. Ultimate: Deals Wind damage to all enemies on the battlefield and strengthens her FateCard’s effect for two turns. The Strengthened Fate Card lowers the target’s effect resistance and deals DoT (Damage over Time) damage.

Deals Wind damage to all enemies on the battlefield and strengthens her FateCard’s effect for two turns. The Strengthened Fate Card lowers the target’s effect resistance and deals DoT (Damage over Time) damage. Talent: She has a 60% chance to apply a Fate Card to a single target. This effect can be triggered four times for each unit per action, and the marked enemy with the Fate Card will take 155% Wind damage at the beginning of the turn. The Fate Card can level up and add additional effects to it.

She has a 60% chance to apply a Fate Card to a single target. This effect can be triggered four times for each unit per action, and the marked enemy with the Fate Card will take 155% Wind damage at the beginning of the turn. The Fate Card can level up and add additional effects to it. Technique: She can draw one Fate Crystal, a maximum of 4 Fate Crystals, and consume them all when entering battle. Each Fate Crystal will trigger a Weakness Break with a 100% damage multiplier on an enemy with a corresponding attribute weakness.

