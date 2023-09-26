Honkai Star Rail leak highlights name changes for multiple characters ahead of official release

Honkai Star Rail offers a healthy roster of unique 4- and 5-star characters, with more to come in the future. While the game presents quite a few details regarding some of the upcoming units, players will receive more information ahead of their official release via various third-party sources online. Likewise, the recent leaks from an X (formerly Twitter) user, stepleaks, highlight the name changes of multiple characters.

Based on a rough translation, they were tagged with different names, which has been clarified thanks to the leaker. This article compiles their new identifications and every bit of information available about them.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

Everything about the leaked Honkai Star Rail characters with changed names

Various Honkai Star Rail leaks have hinted at quite a few characters that are expected to arrive in the future update. Most of their details have been gleaned from rough translations and are subject to change, given that the HoYoverse hasn't released any information.

Here are some characters, along with their changed names as per the leaks:

Diva- Serenader

Hanabi- Sparkle

Huang Quang- Acheron

Emerald- Jade

Among these, Acheron’s leaked character design has garnered a lot of attention from the community. Thanks to stephenleaks, players got a glimpse of her potential in-game model.

Moreover, Acheron, formerly Huang Quang, is expected to be a 5-star Lightning unit in Honkai Star Rail that treads on the Nihility Path.

Expand Tweet

The link above shows Hanabi’s character model, rendered based on the datamined information. With her name updated to Sparkles, she is expected to be another future 5-star character.

Various third-party sources have claimed that she treads on the Nihility Path, wielding the power of the Fire element. In addition, Sparkle’s leaked design highlights her discreet red and black aesthetic. She carries a kitsune mask on her head that complements her outfit.