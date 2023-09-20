New Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at character roadmaps and more endgame contents

Quite a few Honkai Star Rail leaks have surfaced on the internet, courtesy of X (formerly Twitter) user Dimbreath, which hints at the potential character release for future patches. The user further mentioned in his recent post that a new Simulation World is heading towards version 1.6. With that, the community is intrigued to learn about all the upcoming additions ahead of their release.

This article details all the new Star Rail leaks, including the speculated characters and end-game content.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

Upcoming character release, new Simulated Universe World, and other Honkai Star Rail leaks

According to Dimbreath, the next Honkai Star Rail characters after version 1.5 will most likely be Ruan Mei and Screwllum, followed by Hanabi. Various credible leak sources have shed light on their in-game kit and other details, suggesting their high possibility of appearing in the game within its first year.

Screwllum, in particular, had appeared in version 1.1 during the Silver Wolf’s flagship event, and his presence is prominent in the new Swarm Disaster Simulated Universe as one of its curators.

That said, leaks also hinted at the discovery of a new character named Geji. No further information is currently available regarding his movesets or rarity, let alone his release date.

Dimbreath has previously reported Young Boy Elio and Stephen to potentially appear in Honkai Star Rail sometime soon. However, it is still unconfirmed whether the former will get a playable version despite being relevant to the main story.

The user further claims that Sam, the Stellaron Hunter, uses a summon called Firefly. The character recently garnered quite a bit of attention from players after appearing in The Jepella Rebellion Myriad Celestia Trailer.

Lastly, a new Simulated Universe world will likely roll out in version 1.6. It is likely to be the eighth world of the simulation, which opens up the possibility for new Planar Ornaments to appear in Honkai Star Rail.