Honkai Star Rail Sam leaks: Official reveal, abilities, Path, and kit details

Honkai Star Rail has recently dropped the Myriad Celestia Trailer, which officially reveals Sam as one of the members of the Stellron Hunters. He appears on the screen with a unique suit of armor, intriguing the community as he stands beside the crew during the Japella Rebellion. Luckily for those wondering about his movesets, credible leak sources have shared details about his entire kit.

This article outlines everything about Sam, including his expected abilities, Path, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

What is Sam’s Path, element, and team role in Honkai Star Rail?

Sam’s official reveal during the latest Honkai Star Rail trailer was quite unexpected for Trailblazers. While limited information is available about the character, leaks online have claimed he will be a 5-star Fire character that follows the Destruction Path.

Hence, he is expected to have a high damage output, and players should be able to use him as a DPS unit for various team compositions.

What are the abilities of Sam in Honkai Star Rail?

According to the leaks, the following are the expected abilities of Sam in Honkai Star Rail:

Basic ATK : Deals Fire DMG to an opponent.

: Deals Fire DMG to an opponent. Skill : Consumes Max HP to unleash Fire DMG on an enemy. When Sam’s HP is insufficient, the Skill will set him to one health.

: Consumes Max HP to unleash Fire DMG on an enemy. When Sam’s HP is insufficient, the Skill will set him to one health. Enhanced Skill : Deals Fire DMG to an enemy and adjacent opponents. It also inflicts additional finishing damage on targets weak to Fire Weakness, which restores Sam’s health and advances his next action.

: Deals Fire DMG to an enemy and adjacent opponents. It also inflicts additional finishing damage on targets weak to Fire Weakness, which restores Sam’s health and advances his next action. Ultimate : Sam enters a Red Temperature state, triggering his enhanced Skill. The ability further boosts his ATK and SPD. It also pushes the DMG reduction from his Talent to its maximum value. While in stance, he cannot recover energy and can only exit the state after the countdown ends on the action sequence.

: Sam enters a Red Temperature state, triggering his enhanced Skill. The ability further boosts his ATK and SPD. It also pushes the DMG reduction from his Talent to its maximum value. While in stance, he cannot recover energy and can only exit the state after the countdown ends on the action sequence. Talent : Gains energy for every 1 percent of Health lost. He further takes reduced damage at low HP.

: Gains energy for every 1 percent of Health lost. He further takes reduced damage at low HP. Technique: Recovers health and increases his Max HP in the next battle.

Keep in mind that the entire kit of Sam is subject to change at any given time unless HoYoverse makes it official. However, if the leaks are true, he will have a similar playstyle to Blade regarding losing HP to increase combat efficiency.