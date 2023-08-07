Best Fire characters in Honkai Star Rail as of August 2023

Fire is one of the seven elements available in Honkai Star Rail. With the game's increasing arsenal of characters, this element houses a variety of characters excelling in their roles in a team. While some wielding the said element are free to obtain, some are locked behind a gacha wall. With the beginning of a new month, players might wonder what characters wielding the Fire element can dominate the game's meta.

This article ranks each Fire character of Honkai Star Rail in a tier list based on how they perform individually and in a team.

Disclaimer: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author's opinions.

The Fire character tier list in Honkai Star Rail as of August 2023

Each Fire character placed in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

The tier list consists of all four playable Fire-wielding characters ranked and placed in SS, S, and A tiers as of August 2023. Each character is examined without Eidolons.

SS Tier

The Fire characters under this tier are phenomenal on their own and can single-handedly carry their team through any activity in Honkai Star Rail.

Asta and Himeko (Image via HoYoverse)

Asta

Wielding the Fire element, Asta is an excellent support character walking on the Harmony path. This lead astronomer of the Herta Space Station provides SPD buffs to her allies with her ultimate and deals fire damage to two enemies up to four times.

Trailblazers can acquire Asta during the warp tutorial at the beginning of Honkai Star Rail. She is one of the best support characters in the game with an excellent passive talent; after a hit on different enemies, she gains a stack of charging, and at the beginning of the turn, depending on how many stacks she has, all ally's ATK increases up to five times.

With Asta's buffing abilities, she can quickly clear the end-game activities.

Himeko

The navigator of the Astral Express, Himeko, is an exceptional five-star DPS character who was released along with Honkai Star Rail. She mainly excels in AoE damage as she walks on the Erudition path.

Himeko's kit consists of a skill that deals Fire damage to two enemies adjacent to each other, and her ultimate deals Fire damage to all enemies on the battlefield.

Her passive ability is another ability to look out for as it launches a follow-up attack that deals Fire damage whenever an enemy is inflicted with a weakness break. Himeko's abilities let her dominate the battlefield and easily clear Simulated Universe and Forgotten Halls.

S Tier

Fire characters under this tier are excellent and do not require much investment to be under the spotlight on a battlefield.

Hook's gacha splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

Hook

This little girl from Belobog is an outstanding character with DoT capabilities. Treading on the Destruction path, Hook can quickly burn her opposition.

Hook's ultimate deals Fire damage to a single enemy and enhances her next skill. Her skill deals Fire damage to a single enemy with a chance of them getting them afflicted with burn. The enhanced version of the skill becomes a bounce-type ability that damages two enemies adjacent to each other.

Hook's passive talent lets her deal additional Fire damage to the enemies afflicted with burn and regenerates five extra energy. This allows her to use her ultimate more and deal constant DoT Fire damage.

A Tier

Other characters in the same field overshadow the characters in this tier. They require a good team composition and investment to make an impact on the battlefield.

Fire Trailblazer's splash art (Image via HoYoverse)

Trailblazer

The Trailblazer treading on the Preservation path wields the Fire element. Trailblazer's kit focuses on tanking damage dealt by the enemies. They come to wield the Fire element during the Trailblaze Mission The Return.

Fire Trailblazer specializes in providing shields to allies and dealing Fire damage to enemies, which makes them a hybrid character. As there are better characters in the game, Trailblazer gets overshadowed by them. With a good team, the Preservation Trailblazer can clear most of the end-game activities in Honkai Star Rail.