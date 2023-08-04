Best 4-star characters to use in Honkai Star Rail as of August 2023

Honkai Star Rail, the new turn-based gacha game from HoYoverse, features many exciting characters for the players to build and play. Many Trailblazers are playing the space odyssey with characters they acquired through multiple ways. The primary source to obtain characters in Honkai Star Rail is Warping. So for that, the characters are divided into two rarities, four-star and five-star.

With a new month starting, this article lists the best four-star characters to use in Honkai Star Rail as of August 2023

Note: This article solely reflects the author's opinion.

Asta, Serval, and three other best four-star characters in Honkai Star Rail as of August 2023

1) Asta

Asta of Herta Space Station (Image via HoYoverse)

The inquisitive lead astronomer of The Herta Space Station, Asta, is an excellent support character walking the Harmony path wielding the Fire element. Trailblazers can obtain this phenomenal four-star character during the warp tutorial at an early stage of Honkai Star Rail.

Asta is a character who has a kit revolving around buffing her ally's SPD stat and dealing damage, and breaking her opposition's shields. With her in a team, she can cast her ultimate ability, allowing her allies more consecutive turns. Asta's skill is a bounce-type attack that deals Fire damage to two enemies adjacent to each other. Additionally, her passive talent allows her to increase all allies' ATK stat up to five times.

If Trailblazers own all of Asta's Eidolons, she can easily be an S-Tier support character in Honkai Star Rail.

2) Dan Heng

Dan Heng of the Astral Express (Image via HoYoverse)

The archivist who also acts as the guard of the Astral Express, Dan Heng, is a phenomenal DPS unit with Hunt as his path and wielding the element Wind. The Trailblazers can acquire this excellent DPS unit for free during the Trailblazer Mission Eye of the Storm of Honkai Star Rail.

He has a kit that revolves around dealing with single-target damage. Dan Heng's primary source of damage comes from his ultimate ability, which deals Wind damage to a single enemy, and if the enemy is slowed, the ultimate's damage multiplier increases. His skill also deals a significant amount of Wind damage to a single opponent with a chance to reduce the target's SPD for two turns if he hits a CRIT.

With a support character in his team, Dan Heng can easily defeat all enemies. If players own his Eidolons, he can be very deadly.

3) Yukong

Yukong can be obtainable for free through Forgotten Hall (Image via HoYoverse)

The Helm Master of the Xianzhou Alliance's Sky-Faring Commission, Yukong, is an excellent support unit and one of the new four-star characters of Honkai Star Rail. Players can obtain her for free by clearing the first stage of Forgotten Hall: Memory of Xianzhou or warping in the limited-time character and standard banners.

Both of Yukong's ability is based on buffing her ally's damage. Additionally, Her ultimate increases all allies' CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG simultaneously if "Roaring Bowstring" is active when she activates her ultimate.

Yukong can be paired with any character in Honkai Star Rail, but her abilities work well with Yanqing as his abilities scale with ATK and CRIT stats.

4) Natasha

Natasha is the only four-star healer (Image via HoYoverse)

The reliable doctor of the Underworld and the true leader of Wildfire, Natasha is a good support character wielding the Physical element and the only four-star healer in Honkai Star Rail. Trailblazers can obtain her for free during the Trailblaze Mission Lying in Rust.

As a four-star character, Natasha is an excellent healer who can always keep her team alive on the battlefield. As she treads on the Abundance path, Natasha has a kit full of abilities revolving around healing her allies. Her ultimate heals all her allies for a percentage of her max health. Additionally, her passive talent increases her outgoing healing when healing an ally whose health is lower than 30%.

Natasha being the only four-star character who can heal makes her an irreplaceable unit in a team for many activities.

5) Serval

Serval can deal massive amount of AoE damage (Image via HoYoverse)

The mechanic running the Neverwinter Workshop, Serval, is a Lightning element wielder walking on the Erudition path and excelling in AoE (Area of Effect) damage. Players can obtain her for free through pre-registration rewards.

Serval's kit is packed with AoE damage-dealing abilities. The primary source of her damage comes from her skill that deals Lightning damage to two adversaries adjacent to each other with a chance of them getting shocked for two turns, and while they are shocked, they will take DoT Lightning damage at the beginning of each turn. Furthermore, her ultimate deals Lightning damage to all enemies and extends the shock duration by two turns.

Serval is an excellent DPS unit in Honkai Star Rail, and if built correctly, she can easily defeat bosses and elite enemies.