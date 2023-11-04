Honkai Star Rail Huohuo materials guide: Ascension, best build, and more

Huohuo is an upcoming five-star character in Honkai Star Rail that will become available with the release of version 1.5. She will join the title’s healer or support roster as she treads on the Path of Abundance. The unit excels in healing her allies and providing support from the back lines. Since there are not many healers in the game, you might want to pull for her in the upcoming limited-time banner.

Those fascinated by Huohuo might want to pre-farm the necessary materials to level her up as soon as they acquire her. This article lists all materials required to level up the character and how to farm them.

Note: Some aspects of the article are subjective and solely reflect the author's opinions.

What are Huohuo's ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail?

Expand Tweet

After obtaining Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail, you must fully level her up to unlock her maximum potential. Here is a list that contains every material that you will need to ascend her to the max level:

300,000 Credits

15x Immortal Scionette

15x Immortal Aeroblossom

15x Immortal Lumintwig

65x Ascendant Debris

You can farm the Immortal Scionette, Aeroblossom, and Lumintwig by defeating Mara-Stuck Soldier, Disciple of Sanctus Medicus: Internal Alchemist, Mara-Struck Warden, and Disciple of Sanctus Medicus: Shape Shifter.

Clear Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Celestial to obtain Ascendant Debris (Image via HoYoverse)

You can farm the Ascendant Debris by completing the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Celestial in the Alchemy Commission.

You will also need to level up Huohuo’s Traces to fully unlock her ability’s powers. Here is a list of all required materials to upgrade her Traces:

Three million Credits

18x Seed of Abundance

69x Sprout of Life

139x Flower of Eternity

41x Immortal Scionette

56x Immortal Aeroblossom

58x Immortal Lumintwig

12x Regret of infinite Ochema

8x Tracks of Destiny

You can obtain the Seed of Abundance, Sprout of Life, and Flower of Eternity from the Crimson Calyx: Bud of Abundance. Meanwhile, you can acquire the Tracks of Destiny from multiple sources, such as the Nameless Honor battlepass, events, Embers Exchange Store, and Simulated Universe.

Phantylia the Undying (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, you can farm Regret of Infinite Ochema by defeating Phantylia from the Echo of War: Divine Seed located in Scalegorge Waterscape.

Best builds for Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail

Relic sets

The Passerby of Wandering Cloud Relic set (Image via HoYoverse)

As Huohuo is a Path of Abundance character, she excels in healing her allies on the battlefield.

The Passerby of the Wandering Cloud is the best Relic set for her. The two-piece set bonus increases her outgoing healing by 10%. The full four-piece set bonus immediately regenerates a Skill Point at the start of the battle.

Fleet of the Ageless Planar Ornament Set (Image via HoYoverse)

For her Planar Ornament, Fleet of the Ageless is recommended as the two-piece set bonus increases her max HP by 12%, and when her SPD stat reaches 120 or higher, all allies’ ATK increases by 8%.

Light Cones

Night of Fright Light Cone artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Huohuo’s signature Light Cone, Night of Fright, is the best choice for her. The Light Cone increases her Energy Regeneration Rate by 12%. When an ally uses their ultimate, she heals an ally with the lowest HP percentage equal to 10% of their max HP. Additionally, when she heals an ally, it increases the healed ally’s ATK by 2.4%, stacking up to five times and lasting for two turns.

Hey, Over Here is an excellent free-to-play alternative Light Cone for Huohuo. You can obtain it by completing the “A Foxian Tale of the Haunted” event in version 1.5. Its unique skill increases her max HP by 12% and outgoing healing when she uses her skill by 24%, lasting for two turns.