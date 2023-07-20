Honkai Star Rail 1.2 ends the Xianzhou Luofu campaign with a rather difficult boss fight against none other than Phantylia, who has generated a massive body possessing powers of both Destruction and Abundance.

The fight is quite challenging, so ill-equipped players may find themselves in a pickle if they are to battle her. Make sure to level up your characters before proceeding further. A detailed strategy guide is described below for easy reference.

Note: Major spoilers for the campaign of Honkai Star Rail 1.2 will follow.

Honkai Star Rail Phantylia boss guide

Phase 1

Phantylia summons the flowers (Image via HoYoverse)

Phase 1 begins as soon as you come face to face with the Ravager Phantylia. She begins the battle with a preemptive strike toward a random character. Afterward, she will use her ability, Burgeoning Bloom, to summon twin flowers. Both of these flowers are weak to Wind and Imaginary DMG. They can regenerate HP each turn and steal Skill Points from your party. As such, it is highly recommended that you deal with them first. Destroying a flower will restore Skill Points to your party.

Phantylia summons roots to slow down player actions (Image via HoYoverse)

Phantylia can also use her Weaving Roots ability to dish out damage to a single target, delaying their action. She is vulnerable to Lightning, Wind, and Imaginary DMG - so make sure to carry a team with these three elements for maximum efficiency.

The first phase will end once Phantylia’s HP drops to zero.

Phase 2

Phantylia uses her preemptive AoE strike in Honkai Star Rail (image via HoYoverse)

Phantylia will immediately begin the second phase by launching an AoE (Area of Effect) attack that deals massive damage. It is recommended to heal up as soon as possible as the fight will end instantly if Jing Yuan has no health left.

Using the power of Destruction, Phantylia will emanate a purple aura and immediately summon two flowers. These flowers can impart a debuff on allies that will lock out a portion of their maximum HP (known as the Prana-Siphon ability). This is particularly dangerous, and bringing in a healer with the ability to dispel debuffs (like Luocha) is recommended. The flowers do not possess any weaknesses and enter into a state of Repose when downed. Repose lasts for one turn, following which the flowers are back to full health once again.

Phantylia can also make one of the flowers enter into a state of “Bloom,” locking onto a single target. In this charged state, the flowers are vulnerable to Lightning, Quantum, and Imaginary damage. Once again, it is highly recommended to deal with the flowers as soon as possible before proceeding.

Imbibitor Lunae uses his assist skill in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Imbibitor Lunae can use his AoE skill (indicated by the R action button) to attack Phantylia and her flowers. This skill charges up over time and dishes out massive Imaginary damage with a chance to Imprison foes.

The phase ends when Phantylia’s HP drops to zero.

Phase 3

Phase 3 of Phantylia in Honkai Star Rail is the most difficult (Image via HoYoverse)

The third and final phase of this boss battle begins with an enraged and transformed Phantylia. She will summon a total of four flowers - two from each phase, making things even trickier than usual. You can use Jing Yuan’s Ultimate ability to even the odds.

This phase is rather straightforward, and you only need to dish out high amounts of damage while keeping track of the flowers. The fight will finally end when her HP drops to zero, and you will be treated to a cinematic cutscene.