Honkai Star Rail leak suggests two new Relic sets heading to the game

Quite a few Honkai Star Rail leaks have recently surfaced online, covering all the details of the future content. The latest of them shared on Reddit has hinted at two new Relic sets that are heading to the game in one of the upcoming updates. With its release, players will have a few different gears to choose from while building their cared units.

This article outlines all the details about the Grand Duke Incinerated to Ashes and Prisoner in Deep Confinement Relic sets.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Everything about the new Relic sets leaks from Honkai Star Rail

According to the leaks, the new Relic sets are expected to be released in version 1.5. Their passives are mostly catered towards improving the combat potential of some DPS units in Honkai Star Rail.

The two-piece set of Grand Duke Incinerated to Ashes increases the wearer’s follow-up attack DMG by 16%. The four-piece bonus further increases the DMG by 8%, up to 8 times for every follow-up.

Given the leaks are true, it will be an indirect boost to the likes of Herta, Himako, and Jing Yuan, as they are reliant on the mechanics to deal damage. However, it cannot be used by characters that can access direct damage output.

The second Relic set, Prisoner in Deep Confinement, increases ATK by 12% on a two-piece. The complete set passive enables the wearer to ignore six percent of enemies' DEF when dealing DMG for every DoT (Damage-over-Time) inflicted on the target, stacking up to three times.

As of writing, Honkai Star Rail has quite a few DoT-enablers on its roster, and they can effectively use the set bonus. In fact, it can potentially be Kafka’s best gear piece, as she is one of the best enablers in the game and can consistently trigger the passive.

The Version 1.5 update is expected to roll out around November 15, 2023, across PC, PS5, Android, and iOS devices. The patch will feature Argenti and Huohuo as the limited 5-star units.