Honkai Star Rail Argenti leak: Character model, signature Light Cone, Eidolon pics, and animations

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 will be adding a few more characters to the current roster. With a total of three confirmed drip marketing before the release, the community has a fair idea of which characters will take the stage after the current version ends. HuoHuo, Argenti, and Hanya are the three names that will become more prominent as the days progress.

Among the three names mentioned above, the character in question is Argenti, also known as the Knight of Beauty via HoYoverse's official announcement. This 5-star playable unit will be a Physical Erudition character, with his release date being scheduled for the second half of 1.5.

The most recent data mine showcases his in-game 3D model in action alongside multiple other features, including Eidolon pictures, his phone case, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks subject to change. Readers must take each speculation mentioned here with a grain of salt.

New Argenti leaks show character animations, signature Light Cone, and Eidolons for Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Since the community already has an idea of Argenti's artwork, some of the recent leaks show how he can fare on the battlefield. Being an Erudition Physical character, players will likely use him in multiple situations, mainly as DPS and sub-DPS. The following post is based on Argenti's 3D model and his animation while performing skills and different abilities.

Similar to every character in the game, Argenti will also have a separate phone artwork befitting his theme. Additional leaks point towards a signature Light Cone of Argenti, called "An Instance before a Gaze." Based on the artwork and the Path, it's safe to assume that this will be Argenti's 5-star signature Light Cone alongside the limited banner.

An Instance before a Gaze will provide the following perk in Honkai Star Rail:

"Increases the wearer's CRIT DMG by 36%. When the wearer unleashes their Ultimate, increases the wearer's DMG based on their Max Energy."

Players will be excited to see Argenti's Eidolon pictures, as different characters have different images on their Eidolon Shards. Since Argenti has been teased as the Knight of Beauty, his sixth Constellation seems to have included Idrila, who was once the Aeon of Beauty. The following post showcases all six of Argenti's Eidolons.

Lastly, there is information regarding Argenti's kit, as things have changed since the last leak on his abilities. The following post shows the numbers of his multipliers via his active skills and six of his Honkai Star Rail Eidolons.

While the community isn't too happy with the numbers in the post above, Argenti can still become one of the strongest Physical DPS in the game upon Honkai Star Rail 1.5 launch.