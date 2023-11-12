New Trailblaze Continuance is heading to Honkai Star Rail 1.5: Quest details and rewards explored

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update features a new Traillaze Continuance mission called A Foxian Tale of the Haunted, which will unravel the mysteries in Fyxestroll Garden. In a recent tweet, HoYoverse officially announced the quest, offering a brief introduction to the anomaly taking place in the aftermath of the Xianzhou Luofu crisis.

That said, the Trailblaze Continuance is designed to deliver interlude stories that will extend to a flagship event for the respective update. This way, players receive an immersive experience of the mission, laying the groundwork for additional content.

This article explores more details about A Foxian Tale of the Haunted and its rewards.

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Trailblaze Continuance: A Foxian Tale of the Haunted explored

The upcoming Trailblaze Continuance mission will be available with the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update, commencing on November 15, 2023. Like every other quest, players should be able to access it from the in-game Travel Log. However, they must complete the "Obsequies Performed: A Long Road Ahead" Trailblaze Mission to do so.

It appears that the heliobi sealed within the Creation Furnace have gone loose after the structure burst apart. In A Foxian Tale of the Haunted, Trailblazers will form an alliance with the Ten-Lords Commission to eradicate these demons in the Fyxestroll Garden, the new unlockable region in the Xianzhou Luofu.

The location presents an eerie atmosphere, as the region is riddled with vile spirits. Hence, it sets up the perfect stage for an otherworldly tale, and players will experience the same as they progress through the mission.

Both the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 trailer and official artwork further suggest that Huohuo, Guinaifen, Sushang, and Hanya will accompany the Trailblazer in this uncanny adventure. It is worth noting that the upcoming Trailblaze Continuance will be permanently available after the version 1.5 update, similar to the Future Market from the current patch.

Lastly, players will receive a fair amount of Stellar Jades, Credits, and other in-game resources after completing A Foxian Tale of the Haunted.

