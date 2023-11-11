Honkai Star Rail 1.5 banners: Argenti, Huohuo, Hanya, rerun characters, and release dates

After another successful patch, Honkai Star Rail is heading to the v1.5 update, which will feature a bunch of new playable characters. The release of new individuals is certainly the title's selling point, as they typically bring forth their compelling personalities and unique gameplay. Likewise, the upcoming update will officially mark the debut of Huohuo and Argenti as the 5-star units.

Like every other limited character, they'll be available on their exclusive warps and can be summoned via the Star Rail Special Pass. Silver Wolf will also appear in a rerun banner, while Hanya will be a brand-new 4-star unit in the upcoming update.

This article further outlines all the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 character banners and presents each of their release dates.

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 banners schedule

Argenti, Silver Wolf, and Huohuo banner will be available in v1.5 update (Image via HoYoverse)

For starters, the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update will be released on November 15, 2023, featuring Huohuo as the 5-star character in the first phase.

The second phase banners of version 1.5 feature Argenti as the promoted 5-star and is expected to go live on December 6, 2023, following the three-week banner cycle. Officials have also scheduled the Silver Wolf rerun for the second half.

A complete banner breakdown has been provided below for the reader’s convenience.

First Phase banner - Huohuo

Huohuo's banner as shown in the v1.5 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Huohuo is a 5-star character from the Wind roster who treads on the Abundance Path to be a dedicated healer for various team compositions. The v1.5 livestream event has officially shown that Huhuo’s banner will feature the following 4-stars:

Dan Heng (Wind, The Hunt Path)

(Wind, The Hunt Path) Arlan (Lightning, Destruction Path)

(Lightning, Destruction Path) Serval (Lightning, Erudition Path)

As specified, the first banner phase will commence with the major update on November 15, 2023, at 11 am (UTC+8). As always, the specified release time will differ for players in different regions. Hence, they can follow the countdown below to actively track the v1.5 global launch.

Second Phase banner - Argenti

Argenti banner as shown in the version 1.5 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Argenti is an Erudition unit from the Wind element with access to powerful AoE attacks, which sets him up to be a DPS in Honkai Star Rail. He will be accompanied by Silver Wolf in the second phase, and their banners will feature the following 4-star characters:

Hanya (Physical, Harmony Path)

(Physical, Harmony Path) Lynx (Quantum, Abundance Path)

(Quantum, Abundance Path) Asta (Fire, Harmony Path)

While the second banner should go live on December 6, 2023, it will have different release times for America, Europe, and Asia. Here are three different countdowns for each region, showing the time remaining until Argenti’s debut.

America

Europe

Asia

For more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail, follow Sportskeeda.