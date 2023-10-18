5 best free-to-play DPS characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.4

Honkai Star Rail, the latest game from HoYoverse, has fantastic turn-based combat and a great cast of characters. The title has more than a few challenging boss fights and challenges, which call for effective teamwork and careful unit selection. The DPS is one such area that any team needs to concentrate on. There are many options to choose from in this regard, but some are superior to others.

This article lists the five best free-to-play DPS characters available to players in Honkai Star Rail version 1.4.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Five best free-to-play DPS characters in Honkai Star Rail version 1.4

1) Serval

Serval, elder sister of the Landau family (Image via HoYoverse)

Serval is a free Honkai Star Rail character that everyone can access after completing a few tasks in Belobog. She is the sister of Gepard and a Landau.

Serval is one of the finest AoE DPS units in the game, largely due to her special passive, which deals foes Shock damage over time and can be prolonged by using her ultimate. The shock damage has an 80% proc rate and lasts for two complete turns.

Serval's skill, Lightning Flash, deals half of its damage to the other foes on the field and Lightning damage to a single foe. Here Comes the Mechanical Fever, her ultimate, also scales AoE Lightning damage directly on her ATK.

2) Quinque

Quinque, a free 4-star Quantum character in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Quinque is a 4-star Quantum DPS from the Xianzhou Luofu. She is a free unit that can be obtained after completing a certain amount of the Honkai Star Rail campaign.

Quinque has an intriguing mix of abilities. An RNG mechanic totally controls her damage output, allowing her to randomly select one of three attack variants once per round. She becomes an AoE nuker with an ATK boost if she draws four matching tiles for her basic attack (Out With Dead Wall Tile!, which deals single target quantum damage and additional AoE damage).

This upgraded basic attack doesn't restore a skill point, so players must better manage skill points in the micro. The lowest tile is the one that is discarded when two tiles do not exactly match.

Quinque's ultimate, A Scoop of Moon, draws two Jade Tiles up to a maximum of four times, increasing her damage by a predetermined percentage until the conclusion of the turn.

3) Hook

Hook, a Fire element character who follows the Path of Destruction (Image via HoYoverse)

Hook, a teenage explorer from Boulder Town, admires a life of independence since it enables her to accomplish great things, even when faced with difficulty in battle. She follows the path of Destruction, making her a fantastic single-target and AoE damage dealer in Honkai Star Rail.

Hook can defeat more powerful opponents despite being a child on the battlefield. She is a fantastic choice for anyone in need of a Fire DPS. Her main strength is her Ultimate, which boosts the subsequent basic attack and significantly increases her damage output.

Hook can handle any boss content in Honkai Star Rail when paired with the right team.

4) Dan Heng

Dan Heng, member of the Astral Express (Image via HoYoverse)

Given that he is a free 4-star character that every Trailblazer gains during the prologue, Dan Heng is one of the most underappreciated characters in Honkai Star Rail. He is among the top early-game DPS players, and he still holds a lot of promise in later, more difficult content.

Dan Heng is on the Hunt Path, and his equipment is designed to kill single-target foes. For this reason, he has damage multipliers that are larger than those of other 4-star characters, making him a threat against bosses and elite adversaries in the game.

Dan Heng can easily weaken shields and deal hefty Wind DMG to opponents by using Cloud-Piercer. In the lack of a suitable character, players may use him as their main DPS.

5) Arlan

Arlan, a 4-star Lightning element character (Image via HoYoverse)

Arlan, who oversees security at Herta's Space Station, possesses one of the most distinctive skill kits available in Honkai Star Rail. He may not have the same reputation as the army commander, but he has undoubtedly gained respect by overseeing the security of a whole space station. The unit is also a highly dependable DPS, making him quite valuable in the game.

Arlan is a member of the Destruction Path and uses the Lightning element. The majority of his skills are linked to health losses, which increase his damage. The quantity of damage output can considerably rise with the right gear components, even though this does require risky gameplay.

This is the end of our list of the five best free-to-play available DPS characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.4.