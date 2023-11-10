Honkai Star Rail Huohuo character overview: Abilities, lore, and more

Huohuo is one of the featured characters in Honkai Star Rail's 1.5 update and will be joining the Wind roster. She has been officially revealed as a follower of the Abundance Path, which sets her apart as a dedicated healer for various team compositions. Additionally, HoYoverse has shared an overview of this character, which offers details regarding her background and gameplay.

This article further outlines all the information available about Huohuo, including her abilities and lore.

What are Huohuo’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail?

Huohuo is primarily a healer in the game who can perform passive HP restoration that's enough to sustain an entire team throughout a battle. It is worth noting that the buffs she offers are independent of her attributes, which allows her to access quite a few Abundance Light Cones.

The following list outlines all of her abilities and everything she has to offer as a support unit:

Basic ATK : Uses her HP as Wind DMG on an enemy.

: Uses her HP as Wind DMG on an enemy. Skill : Dispels a debuff from a single target and immediately restores their health based on her max HP. She further heals all adjacent teammates.

: Dispels a debuff from a single target and immediately restores their health based on her max HP. She further heals all adjacent teammates. Ultimate : Regenerates Energy for all allies and increases their ATK for two turns.

: Regenerates Energy for all allies and increases their ATK for two turns. Talent : Huohuo gains Sacrificed Life for two turns after using her Skill. When the effect is active, it restores an ally’s HP at the beginning of their turn or after they use their Ultimates. It further heals every ally with half or lower health. The HP restoration triggered on a character by Sacrificed Life dispels a debuff from them.

: Huohuo gains Sacrificed Life for two turns after using her Skill. When the effect is active, it restores an ally’s HP at the beginning of their turn or after they use their Ultimates. It further heals every ally with half or lower health. The HP restoration triggered on a character by Sacrificed Life dispels a debuff from them. Technique: Inflicts Horror-Struck on enemies, making them flee away. While a target is afflicted with the effect, Huohuo enters the battle to reduce all opponents' attack stats.

Huohuo appears to be one of the most flexible support units on Honkai Star Rail. Her additional buffs will greatly benefit a lot of characters that rely on their Ultimate to be effective during combat.

What is Huohuo’s lore in Honkai Star Rail?

Huohuo is one of the most interesting characters in Honkai Star Rail, given that her entire design comprises two entities. Firstly, she is a Foxian girl from Xianzhou Luofu who is also a judge-in-training at the Ten-Lords Commission. Besides that, she carries a Heliobus named Tail, which is ironically sealed in her tail — it has a separate consciousness.

Due to that, she is deemed a cursed individual capable of attracting other inhuman beings. It somewhat plays into Huohuo’s favor since her line of work involves capturing and eradicating vile spirits, even though she fears demons.

However, she is quite skilled at her job, as Xuyei says the following:

"Despite her claims, Huohuo rarely makes mistakes in her work. There must be some meaning behind the Ten Lord’s decision to promote her. Huohuo should be more confident in herself."

Players can learn more about her personality and background once she appears in the game in version 1.5.

Players can learn more about her personality and background once she appears in the game in version 1.5.