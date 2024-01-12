Honkai Star Rail Misha kit leaks: Abilities, role, and more

The Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update is steadily approaching the live servers, and it will mark the debut of Misha as a playable 4-star character. While his element and Path have been revealed in the official drip marketing, his in-game kit has yet to be made public. However, he is currently playable in the latest closed beta test, and various third-party databases like Hakush have shared details about his entire moveset.

This article will compile all the available information about Misha, including his abilities and team role.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information acquired from the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 closed beta. The abilities specified below are subject to change and might differ from the final release.

Misha’s leaked abilities and role in Honkai Star Rail

According to the official reveal, Misha is a 4-star Ice character in Honkai Star Rail that treads on the Path of Destruction. Therefore, he will naturally take on the role of a DPS or sub-DPS for various teams.

Here are further details about his closed beta gameplay and everything he has to offer in the battle:

Basic ATK : Misha deals his ATK as Ice DMG to a target.

: Misha deals his ATK as Ice DMG to a target. Skill : Deals Ice DMG on multiple enemies and enables Misha’s next Ultimate Skill an additional time.

: Deals Ice DMG on multiple enemies and enables Misha’s next Ultimate Skill an additional time. Ultimate : Misha’s Ultimate strikes three times, by default, dealing Ice DMG on a target ATK and then hits random enemies multiple times. Every strike has a base chance to Freeze the opponents, disabling them from taking action. The ability hits up to 10 times, and when it is used, the number strike is restored to the default level.

: Misha’s Ultimate strikes three times, by default, dealing Ice DMG on a target ATK and then hits random enemies multiple times. Every strike has a base chance to Freeze the opponents, disabling them from taking action. The ability hits up to 10 times, and when it is used, the number strike is restored to the default level. Talent : Whenever allies consume Skill Point, it increases Misha’s next Ultimate strike count by one and also generates two Energy points for him.

: Whenever allies consume Skill Point, it increases Misha’s next Ultimate strike count by one and also generates two Energy points for him. Technique: Creates a field in which enemies are afflicted with Dream Prison. This effect stops their action and adds extra hits to Misha’s Ultimate upon entering battle.

From a quick glimpse at Misha’s potential kit, it is clear that most of his abilities are tailored to inflict multiple instances of damage on opponents. Therefore, with proper character ascension and build, he will be able to shine across various accessible team compositions after the version 2.0 update.

