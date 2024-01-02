Honkai Star Rail added Ruan Mei, the seventh Ice character, to the game through version 1.6. Star Rail, a space Odessy by Hoyoverse, experiences meta-shift with every update and character release, with certain units surpassing others as the top performers in a given role. The purpose of tier lists is to inform players about the top and worst-performing units in the game.

Gamers may wonder which Ice characters are best to develop in the present meta. Therefore, we used their overall fight performance to rank each of them in the tier list found in this article.

Note: This tier list is subjective and reflect the author's opinion

Ranking Honkai Star Rail Ice characters in a tier list (January 2024)

Ice character tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

There are four sections to the list. As of the current Honkai Star Rail version, the SS+ denotes the character at the top of the list, while the B denotes those who do poorly.

SS+ Tier

SS+ tier Ice characters (Image via HoYoverse)

In Honkai Star Rail 1.6, two Ice characters outperform every other unit in the same element by a wide margin. They are as follows:

Ruan Mei

Jingliu

Ruan Mei, the newest Harmony character, is among the strongest in-game supports. Due to her ability to enhance damage and Weakness Break Efficiency of her allies, her team can kill bosses easily.

Jingliu is presently among the game's most powerful DPS. Her Area of Effect (AoE) attacks, combined with her massive multipliers, can destroy opponents. For now, she will continue to be the most potent Ice damage dealer.

S-tier

Gepard, an Ice element character (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters in the S-ranked units are distinct from those in the lower tiers despite not having the same power level as those in the prior tier. There are two Ice characters in this rank in Honkai Star Rail 1.6. They are as follows:

Gepard

Pela

Gepard is a five-star Preservation unit that can provide the whole squad shields. His talent is still unmatched at this time.

Meanwhile, Pela is a Nihility character who can debuff opponents and undermine their protection. Since she can break an opponent's Ice weakness, her assaults are very potent. She is regarded as one of the game's strongest 4-star characters.

A-tier

March 7th, a 4-star Ice element character (Image via HoYoverse)

This tier contains just one character:

March 7th

In the game's tutorial, users can acquire a free Preservation character named March 7th. Her ultimate deals Ice damage to all foes, yet she can only defend a single person at a time.

Even if March 7th isn't in the best shape in the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update, she's still a fantastic teammate for many free-to-play team configurations.

B-tier

Herta, an Ice element character (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters that do poorly in the game's meta in version 1.6 make up the B-tier. This tier's heroes are:

Yanqing

Herta

Herta and Yanqing are both Ice element damage dealers. Herta specializes in the area of effect damage, whereas Yanqing focuses on single-target attacks. The majority of other characters in their role utterly outclass them, which is what keeps them back. Due to their low attack multipliers, none of them has much success in the meta.