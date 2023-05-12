Honkai Star Rail Pela build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics, and Traces

As the Intelligence Officer of the Silvermane Guards in Honkai Star Rail, Pela's mastery of her work in handling military affairs has made her one of the most reputable personalities in Belobog. Since her appearance can often deceive anyone, it helps her take matters into her own hands, sometimes involving going behind enemy lines.

Pela is associated with the Nihility Path and wields the Ice element. The core mechanics behind Pela's abilities involve debuffing her enemies, alongside removing any debuffs present within her allies.

This helps DPS characters associated with Destruction, Erudition, and the Hunt to deal significantly more damage. The following article lists all the best Light Cones, Relics, and Traces required to build Pela as a decent debuffer for endgame content.

How to build Pela as a debuffer for Honkai Star Rail endgame

1) Skills and Traces to prioritize

As mentioned earlier, most of Pela's kit reduces the enemy's DEF. This stat does not scale off anything; the DEF shred is flat at 40% for two turns at level 10. While Pela's ultimate ability can do the action mentioned above, her skill and passive talent tell a different story.

Upon casting Pela's skill on an enemy, it can remove any ongoing buff on that specific target while dealing ice damage equal to Pela's attack. Additionally, upon debuffing enemies, Pela will restore five energy, which can be triggered once per attack.

Note that Pela's debuff on enemies will stack with Harmony characters' buffs, eventually resulting in increased damage on enemies. Regarding Traces, Pela's ATK, Effect Hit Rate, and ice damage must be prioritized.

2) Light Cones

The best Light Cone for Pela is the "In the Name of the World," available for free within the Starlight Exchange Shop for 600 Undying Starlight. It increases the wearer's damage against debuffed enemies, which involves weakness, shock, burn, and many more.

Additionally, the Light Cone can also increase the wearer's Effect Hit Rate upon using a skill.

For a more accessible 4-star Light Cone, the Fermata can work with Pela, but only if either a Wind or Shock debuff has already been applied on an enemy. Characters such as Serval or Sampo are some of the best units to deal with the abovementioned debuffs.

Regarding Light Cones tied to the Gacha, the "Good Night Sleep Well" is an excellent choice for increasing Pela's damage based on the number of debuffs on enemies.

3) Relics and Planar Ornaments

The best Relic set for Pela is the Hunter of the Glacial Forest, located within the Storage Zone of Herta's Space Station. The complete set buff grants ice damage to the wearer and increases their crit damage for two turns.

The Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise can increase the wearer's Effect Hit Rate for Planar Ornaments.

Pela's ATK can increase further with the help of the Planar Ornament set piece, based on the number of her Effect Hit Rate. Hence, more Effect Hit Rate on Pela will mean more chances of shredding DEF from enemies with each hit.

