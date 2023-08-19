March 7th skin 3D model teased in Honkai Star Rail leak

March 7th is a core member of the Astral Express crew and the mascot for Honkai Star Rail. Ever since her initial reveal, she has grown quite a following, resulting in numerous fan art and showcases from the player base. Per a recent Honkai Star Rail leak, it seems that developer HoYoverse plans to show some extra love for the character in the form of an upcoming skin.

Curious readers can find more information regarding the leak below.

Honkai Star Rail leak hints at a new March 7th outfit releasing sometime soon

As detailed via a tweet from user hsr_stuff2 (Inimahsr2), March 7th is set to receive a wardrobe overhaul sometime in the near future. This information, , along with a full 3D render of the outfit, comes courtesy of individuals Yarik and JoQa.

The outfit possesses subtle changes to March 7th’s original design, such as:

The inclusion of a Tiara

Redesigned bow

Sleeker heels

Removal of the camera

A fancy outfit instead of the usual inverted coat

The color palette of the outfit remains the same as the original. The means of acquiring this outfit are still unknown, but details are expected to surface soon — after version 1.3 of the game.

Keep in mind that the information above is supplied by individuals not affiliated with HoYoverse. As such, the final version of the skin is highly subject to change upon release.

Who is March 7th?

March 7th is one of the playable characters of Honkai Star Rail, first introduced during version 1.0. She joined the Astral Express after being rescued by them from the eternal ice. Trailblazers will meet this jolly character during the events that unfold in the Herta Space Station at the start of the game.

March 7th is an amnesiac who possesses the power of the Six-Phased Ice. She carries a camera with her, taking photos as she creates new memories in a way to bridge the gap between her past and present.

Gameplay-wise, March 7th plays as a 4-star tank unit, capable of generating shields for a single target.

