Honkai Star Rail leaks hint at skin introduction for March 7th

Honkai Star Rail has become a turn-based RPG featuring a vast catalog of characters with distinctive personalities and unique abilities. While the game currently lacks a cosmetic for the playable units, recent leaks suggest that HoYoverse has been working on a new skin. According to Dimbreath, a credible leak source, March 7th is the first character that will likely receive a new cosmetic in future updates.

That said, the exact release date of the skin is still unknown, as the developer has worked on it behind closed doors.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take every speculation with a grain of salt.

March 7th is expected to receive the first Honkai Star Rail skin

The recent Honkai Star Rail leaks regarding the introduction of cosmetics have excited the community, as players will likely want to enhance the appearance of their care units. It seems like HoYoverse has paid attention to the fans and is finally working on March 7th’s skin.

The developer has prior experience designing exciting cosmetics for mainstream titles such as Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd. Hence, players can expect an exquisite March 7th skin to be added to the game in future patches.

Honkai Star Rail will likely roll out both free and paid skins, similar to the cosmetic system in Genshin Impact. It will benefit both F2P and frugal players who are eager to change the character's appearance. It is worth noting that most of the information is speculative and is subject to change at any given time unless HoYoverse makes it official.

Who is March 7th in Honkai Star Rail?

March 7th is an excellent free-to-play unit (Image via HoYoverse)

March 7th is an enthusiastic member of the Astral Express Crew in Honkai Star Rail, who was saved after being stuck inside the eternal ice for years. As a result, she lost her memories and named herself after the day she woke up from hibernation.

As a follower of the Preservation Path, March 7th can generate shields for an ally, protecting them from any incoming damage. Her Ice element also allows her to freeze enemies after she launches her Ultimate.

HoYoverse has selected an excellent character to work on, as she has been a frequent help to Trailblazers in their intergalactic journey. Her cosmetics will be a welcome addition to the game since many fans use her shielding abilities across various challenging activities.