Honkai Star Rail Black Swan ascension materials leaked

Black Swan is one of the upcoming characters in Honkai Star Rail version 2.0. Due to her affiliation with the Path of Nihility, she excels in dealing damage through DoTs (Damage over Time). While there is some time until her release, all the information regarding her ascension materials has been leaked and is available on Honey Hunter World. Although she will be released along with the brand new region, Penacony, some of her materials are pre-farmable.
This article details all the materials required for Black Swan’s ascension.
Note: Aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change.
What are Black Swan’s ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail?
The materials required for players to level up Black Swan to the maximum level are listed below:
- 308K Credits
- 15x Extinguished Core
- 15x Glimmering Core
- 15x Squirming Core
- 65x Ascendant Debris
The materials needed for each ascension level, including Credits, are presented in the list below:
Level 20
- 4,000 Credits
- 5x Extinguished Core
Level 30
- 8,000 Credits
- 10x Extinguished Core
Level 40
- 16,000 Credits
- 6x Glimmering Core
- 3x Ascendant Debris
Level 50
- 40,000 Credits
- 9x Glimmering Core
- 7x Ascendant Debris
Level 60
- 80,000 Credits
- 6x Squirming Core
- 20x Ascendant Debris
Level 70
- 160,000 Credits
- 9x Squirming Core
- 35x Ascendant Debris
Players can obtain Ascendant Debris from the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Celestial, located in the Alchemy Commission.
Meanwhile, Extinguished Core, Glimmering Core, and Squirming Core are obtainable by defeating various enemy creatures such as Frostspawn, Flamespawn, Thunderspawn, Imaginary Weaver, Mask of No Thought, Decaying Shadow, Guardian Shadow, and Stormbringer.
What are Black Swan’s Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail?
As players are aware, most of a character's potential is locked behind Traces. So, to reach their full potential, Trailblazers must also level up the unit's Traces.
The materials needed to fully level up Black Swan's Traces to its maximum level are listed in the section below:
- 3 million Credits
- 18x - Fiery Spirit
- 69x - Starfire Essence
- 139x - Heaven Incinerator
- 41x - Extinguished Core
- 56x - Glimmering Core
- 58x - Squirming Core
- 12x - Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster (obtained from Borehole Planet’s Old Crater Echo of War)
- 8x - Tracks of Destiny
There is no information available regarding the source of her Trace level-up materials: Fiery Spirit, Starfire Essence, or Heaven Incinerator at the time of writing this article.
Meanwhile, Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster is obtainable from the Echo of War located in the Herta Space Station Seclusion Zone. Tracks of Destiny can be found through events, battle pass, and Simulated Universe.