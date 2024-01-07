Honkai Star Rail Black Swan ascension materials leaked

Black Swan is one of the upcoming characters in Honkai Star Rail version 2.0. Due to her affiliation with the Path of Nihility, she excels in dealing damage through DoTs (Damage over Time). While there is some time until her release, all the information regarding her ascension materials has been leaked and is available on Honey Hunter World. Although she will be released along with the brand new region, Penacony, some of her materials are pre-farmable.

This article details all the materials required for Black Swan’s ascension.

Note: Aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change.

What are Black Swan’s ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail?

The materials required for players to level up Black Swan to the maximum level are listed below:

308K Credits

15x Extinguished Core

15x Glimmering Core

15x Squirming Core

65x Ascendant Debris

The materials needed for each ascension level, including Credits, are presented in the list below:

Level 20

4,000 Credits

5x Extinguished Core

Level 30

8,000 Credits

10x Extinguished Core

Level 40

16,000 Credits

6x Glimmering Core

3x Ascendant Debris

Level 50

40,000 Credits

9x Glimmering Core

7x Ascendant Debris

Level 60

80,000 Credits

6x Squirming Core

20x Ascendant Debris

Level 70

160,000 Credits

9x Squirming Core

35x Ascendant Debris

Players can obtain Ascendant Debris from the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Celestial, located in the Alchemy Commission.

Meanwhile, Extinguished Core, Glimmering Core, and Squirming Core are obtainable by defeating various enemy creatures such as Frostspawn, Flamespawn, Thunderspawn, Imaginary Weaver, Mask of No Thought, Decaying Shadow, Guardian Shadow, and Stormbringer.

What are Black Swan’s Trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail?

The Shape of Celestial Stagnant Shadow (Image via HoYoverse)

As players are aware, most of a character's potential is locked behind Traces. So, to reach their full potential, Trailblazers must also level up the unit's Traces.

The materials needed to fully level up Black Swan's Traces to its maximum level are listed in the section below:

3 million Credits

18x - Fiery Spirit

69x - Starfire Essence

139x - Heaven Incinerator

41x - Extinguished Core

56x - Glimmering Core

58x - Squirming Core

12x - Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster (obtained from Borehole Planet’s Old Crater Echo of War)

8x - Tracks of Destiny

There is no information available regarding the source of her Trace level-up materials: Fiery Spirit, Starfire Essence, or Heaven Incinerator at the time of writing this article.

Meanwhile, Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster is obtainable from the Echo of War located in the Herta Space Station Seclusion Zone. Tracks of Destiny can be found through events, battle pass, and Simulated Universe.