Honkai Star Rail Alchemy Commission Treasure Chest locations in First and Second floor

The Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update introduced fresh content, including two new regions in the Xianzhou Luofu faction. Among them, the Alchemy Commission boasts a vast area to explore, containing various Treasure Chests in every nook and cranny of the map. Those keen to maintain complete progress in the game will consider collecting all the chests in the area to satisfy their inner completionist.

In addition, the treasures provide various in-game resources and Stellar Jades, helping Trailblazers with their account’s progress. That said, players might find it difficult to locate all the chests in the Alchemy Commission as the area is split into two floors.

This article outlines the optimal route to find all the treasures across each elevation of the new region in Honkai Star Rail 1.2.

How to find all the Alchemy Commission Treasure Chest in Honkai Star Rail?

Alchemy Commission is a vast area in Honkai Star Rail split into two floors. (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail map records 15 chests in the Alchemy Commission. However, we are following the official companion app, which shows 23 treasure locations. The extras are dispatched as Bountiful Treasures and Warp Trotters.

Refer to the steps below to find all 23 Treasure Chests in the new area. The list has been split into two floors as per the Alchemy Commission’s terrain. We have also divided the second floor into two sections to help you locate all the treasures.

Treasure Chest locations on the First floor of the Alchemy Commission

All eight Treasure Chest locations in Alchemy Commission First Floor (Image via HoYoverse)

Refer to the map above to visit all the treasure locations on the First floor of the Alchemy Commission in Honkai Star Rail.

Location 1 : Teleport to Elixir Research Terrace. The chest should be right around the corner behind an abundant shack.

Continue walking south of the teleporter to reach the first set of stairs and find the chest.

Head up the left stairs and open the locked door. Interact with the Cycrane and follow the creature to reach the Bountiful Treasure.

Now climb the opposite stairs to encounter another Cycrane. Repair and follow the creature to acquire the Bountiful chest.

Defeat the Malefic Ape to collect the fifth Treasure Chest (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 5 : Head to the double-sword marker and defeat the Malefic Ape to unlock the fifth chest.

Return to the Elixir Research Terrace teleporter and head down the west stairs to collect the sixth chest.

Solve the Navigation Puzzle to obtain the treasure.

: Solve the Navigation Puzzle to obtain the treasure. Location 8: Teleport to the Aureate Elixir Furnace teleporter and head to the furnace’s location to collect the final chest.

Treasure Chest locations on the Second floor of the Alchemy Commission (Section 1)

Treasure locations in the first section of Alchemy Commission Second floor (Image via HoYoverse)

You can obtain nine Treasure chests in the first section, as shown in the Honkai Star Rail map above. Follow the route listed below, starting from the first location:

Location 1 : Teleport to the Medicine Bureau to collect the first chest on the opposite corner of the area.

Turn right from the west stairs and climb up the next to collect the chest.

Now follow the path adjacent to the Cavern of Corrosion to reach an open area. Hug the wall and tread forward to find the third chest, marked on the map above.

Continue the same path to locate the chest.

: Continue the same path to locate the chest. Location 5: To unlock the treasure, simply head to the double-sword symbol on the left side of the map and defeat the enemy.

You have to fight a few enemies in the location to acquire the treasure chests. (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 6 : Follow the next set of stairs until you reach the puzzle marker. Interact with and follow the Cycrane to obtain the Bountiful Treasure.

Follow the next set of stairs until you reach the puzzle marker. Interact with and follow the Cycrane to obtain the Bountiful Treasure.

Turn left from the previous chest to unlock the next treasure on the double-sword symbol.

Climb down the stairs and head to the north of the area to collect the eighth Treasure Chest.

Treasure Chest locations on the Second floor of the Alchemy Commission (Section 2)

All six treasure locations in the second section of Alchemy Commission Second floor (Image via HoYoverse)

The second section contains a few chests and wraps up all the Treasure Chests you can find in the Honkai Star Rail's Alchemy Commission.

Location 1 : Teleport to Healer’s Market to collect the first chest on the left side of the teleporter.

Cross the market gate at the northwest corner of the map and collect the treasure inside the safe zone.

Exit the safe zone and check the left corner for the treasure.

Return to the safe zone and turn right to locate the Warp Trotter of Honkai Star Rail's Alchemy Commission. Defeat the creature to collect all the resources.

Follow the path and climb up the first stairs to open the fifth Treasure Chest.

: Follow the path and climb up the first stairs to open the fifth Treasure Chest. Location 6: Teleport back to Healer’s Market and walk towards the Stagnant Shadow. You will find the final treasure before entering the narrow passage leading to the domain.

With this, you should have collected all the Treasure Chests from the Alchemy Commission in Honkai Star Rail.