Honkai Star Rail Interactive Map guide

The Honkai Star Rail Interactive Map can be an incredible tool for keeping track of your in-game progress. Developer miHoYo has implemented this brilliant mechanic, allowing you to access the full map outside the game. You can do so by going to the relevant website, and there’s a host of different options that you can then utilize to ease your life.

The world of miHoYo’s latest release is massive, but many things remains locked in the beginning. New areas unlock as you complete different main and side quests. That said, the Honkai Star Rail Interactive Map doesn’t depend on your in-game progression, and it shows several important landmarks in the title.

How to easily use the Honkai Star Rail Interactive Map

The first step is to go to the website by copying/pasting the following link.

<https://star-rail-map.appsample.com/>

You’ll now be able to view the map. It’ll open on the Herta Space Station, with the selected floor being Master Control Zone.

There are several landmarks that will be visible here. This includes all the space anchors that will help you to travel quicker between different regions.

The region's different collectibles will also be displayed, along with any valuable treasure chest.

You can also use the Honkai Star Rail Interactive Map as a tracker.

By clicking on any collectible or treasure, you can mark it as found in the game. You must sign in to your miHoYo account to use the website as a tracker.

You can also add your comment or check on others if you can’t find a particular collectible or treasure chest.

You can also scroll between the three different worlds and choose the relevant floor/section of each.

All of the following key landmarks are visible on the Honkai Star Rail Interactive Map:

Treasure chests

Space Anchors

Puzzles

Locked Entrances

Graffiti

Books and Notes

Warp Trotters

Store

Memory Bubble

Ledger of Curiosities

In case you're unaware, many of these items offer valuable resources when found. They also help to complete different in-game achievements, which offer more rewards to help on your journey. Naturally, it will be essential for you to not miss out on them, as the prizes can stack up to substantial numbers.

Remember that the landmarks shown on the Interactive Map are no different than what you can view directly within the game. However, using it will help you plan ahead and be aware of any precious treasure you might have missed.

