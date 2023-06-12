What are Honkai Star Rail Artisanship Commission chests and how to get them?

While Honkai Star Rail is not an open-world game, it still offers numerous quest lines and vast terrain to explore. Be it Jarilo-VI or Xianzhou Luofu, adventurers can venture out to every location on the map, seeking hidden items, treasure chests, and more. Once they reach the latter planet, they will likely collect the Artisanship Commission chests, as they offer Trailblaze EXP, Credits, Stellar Jades, and other in-game resources, similar to other treasures from the title.

What are Artisanship Commission chests in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai Star Rail’s world is filled with hidden treasures of different rarities, which players can unlock through cases, puzzles, or elite enemies. Likewise, the chests mentioned are treasure boxes located in the Artisanship Commission area of the Xianzhou Luofu district. The following section explores the locations of all the specified chests in particular, excluding the drops from puzzles and elite monsters.

All Artisanship Commission chest locations in Honkai Star Rail

Refer to the route listed below to locate all the chests in the Artisanship Commission region of Honkai Star Rail.

Teleport to "Arcane Moorage" and proceed up the stairs, taking you to an open area. Once you cross the gate, turn right to detect the first treasure.

Now, proceed forward to locate another set of stairs. Climb down and follow the path on the left to find the next chest, sitting beside the broken bridge. You might have to fend off an Entranced Ingenuity-IIllumination Dragonfish, so proceed cautiously.

Return to the stairs and walk forward instead of taking the turn to get to the spot and elevator. The next chest should be on its left side.

Again, return to the staircase and follow the path on the right. Soon you will come across the next treasure, which will be located behind the locked door.

Proceed until you find the Shifting Screen and connect it to one located at the south of the map. Using the device, fly to the floating cargo and locate the treasure box.

To secure the next Artisanship Commission chest in Honkai Star Rail, tilt the screen at the cargo location to traverse to the east of the map.

Take the stairs beside the "Passage to the Sapientia Academe" teleport point and turn left to detect a massive gate. Enter the open area after crossing it to locate the treasure box at the end of the path.

Head to the previous teleporter and climb down the other stairs. Follow the path to come across the next treasure waiting in front of a closed shop. The location will be filled with numerous monsters, so it is advisable to prepare a team beforehand.

Teleport to the Creation Furnace to open the chest located across the platform.

Now, follow the path that leads to the south of the map and spot the Hexanexus puzzle located towards the southeast from the Creation Furnace teleporter. Reach the area at the end of the map to defeat the Warp Totter.

Lastly, head to the Passage of the Finery Foundry and walk all the way to the Luminflux Pyxis. Once you reach the location, take the small flight of stairs to reach the final chest of the Artisanship Commission in Honkai Star Rail.

It is worth noting that adventurers must unlock every locked door in the area to freely explore the location. Moreover, the puzzles and elite enemies, which deploy a treasure, will be marked on the map itself.

