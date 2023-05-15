Honkai Star Rail Luminflux Pyxis Puzzle guide (Day 2)

Luminflux Pyxis Puzzles are a special set of puzzles in Honkai Star Rail that involves rotating and positioning energy beam receivers to destroy a set of orbs. You’ll come across this set of Luminflux Pyxis Puzzles in the Xianzhou Luofu region of Honkai Star Rail. All you have to do is complete the main story quest Humming Antlers. Finishing this particular main quest in Honkai Star Rail will make you eligible to take part in the Luminflux Pyxis Puzzles.

After finishing the aforementioned quest, visit Master Gonshu, located in the top-right corner of the Artisanship Commission Map. Speaking to Master Gonshu will allow you to slot yourself for the puzzle quests spanning three real-time days.

On each subsequent day, the Luminflux puzzle sets gets harder to solve. In this feature, we will walk you through the set of puzzles you’ll encounter on day 2, along with their solutions.

Honkai Star Rail Luminflux Pyxis Puzzles Day 2 solutions

The Pyxis puzzle sets become slightly more complicated on Day 2 than on Day 1. Instead of simply rotating the devices, you’d also have to move them on the designated path. So without further ado, here are the solutions to all three sets of Pyxis puzzles you’ll encounter on Day 2:

Day 2 – Puzzle 1

The first Pyxis puzzle of Day 2 (Image via 100% Guides/YouTube)

The first puzzle presents you with four devices, of which only two are movable. Follow the steps below to complete it:

Step 1: Begin by aiming the launcher at the top. Then, move the nearest device to the right to align it with the shooting beam.

Begin by aiming the launcher at the top. Then, move the nearest device to the right to align it with the shooting beam.

Do not touch the second device. It is already aimed in the correct direction.

When you reach the third device, point it towards the bottommost right device.

You will be awarded a basic treasure chest for completing the first puzzle.

Day 2 – Puzzle 2

The second Pyxis Puzzle on day 2 that will be presented to you (Image via 100% Guides/YouTube)

In the second puzzle, you’ll come across five devices, three of which would require rotation. Here are the step-by-step solutions:

Step 1: Rotate the first device above the launcher diagonally on the bottom left.

Rotate the first device above the launcher diagonally on the bottom left.

Properly move the second device to align it with the first one.

Rotate the third device to align it with the fourth device.

You do not have to rotate the fourth device. All you need to do is rotate the previous device and move it up to align it with all the other devices.

You’ll only get a Basic Treasure Chest for finishing this puzzle.

Day 2 – Puzzle 3

Honkai Star Rail’s last Pyxis puzzle of day 2 is the most complex (Image via 100% Guides/YouTube)

The final Pyxis Puzzle on day 2 is the hardest of the lot. You’ll encounter five devices in total, which would require some movement and rotation to complete.

Step 1: Move the first device to the bottom and spin it in the top-right direction.

Move the first device to the bottom and spin it in the top-right direction.

Take the second device and position it so that it forms a diagonal connection with the orb in the bottom right corner.

Move the third device to the bottom and rotate it to the left. This will enable the devices to connect with the two orbs and establish a link with the fourth device.

You will get a Precious Treasure Chest for completing the final puzzle on Day 2 of the Luminflux Pyxis Puzzle in Honkai Star Rail.

That’s a wrap-up from our end when it comes to completing the set of puzzles that will be presented to you on the Day 2 of the Luminflux Pyxis Puzzle in Honkai Star Rail.

