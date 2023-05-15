Honkai Star Rail Luminflux Pyxis Puzzle guide (Day 3)

When you reach the Xianzhou Loufu region in Honkai Star Rail, you will encounter an entirely new puzzle challenge called the Luminflux Pyxis puzzles. This challenge comprises a set of puzzles spanning three days, during which you must solve three puzzles that increase in difficulty as you progress. These Pyxis puzzles in Honkai Star Rail require you to rotate devices to redirect their beams in a particular order to destroy orbs.

After completing the Humming Antlers chapter story quest, the Luminflux Pyxis puzzles get unlocked in Honkai Star Rail. As soon as you finish the quest, visit Master Gonshu near the top-right of the Artisanship Commission Map, and he will grant you access to the puzzles. A marker on the map will indicate their availability during your allotted three days.

This feature will walk you through the set of three puzzles that you need to solve on Day 3 of the Pyxis puzzle in Honkai Star Rail, which is considered the most challenging set of puzzles.

Honkai Star Rail Luminflux Pyxis puzzle Day 3 solutions

On day 3, the puzzles become even more intricate, with more devices to manipulate. Finding the solutions on the last day is not as simple as Day 1. The best approach is to observe where the launch devices are directing and try to align it in a way from that point onwards, keeping the orbs in mind.

Day 3 – Puzzle 1

Day 3 - Puzzle 1 (Image via 100% Guides/YouTube)

To solve the puzzle and obtain the Basic Treasure Chest, follow these steps:

Step 1:

The first device closest to the launch pad needs to be moved up.

This will allow the light beam from the launch device to redirect to the device on its left side.

Rotate the first device to direct the light beam straight above the orb.

Step 2:

The device that the launch device is now directing to needs to be directed upwards.

This device should collect the two orbs on the way and redirect the light beam to the next device.

Step 3:

The following device should be directed diagonally towards the bottom left.

Align the device with the orb on the way.

Step 4:

The fourth device must be moved toward the bottom to align with the previous device.

After moving, rotate the fourth device to direct the light beam toward the first device, which is now positioned straight to the right.

Day 3 – Puzzle 2

Day 3 – Puzzle 2 (Image via 100% Guide/YouTube)

Follow these steps to solve the second set of puzzles and get the Bountiful Treasure Chest.

Step 1:

Start with the device located at the bottom right corner.

Rotate this device diagonally towards the top left.

Step 2:

Move to the device on the leftmost side above the launcher.

Move this device up to align it with the light beam from the first device.

Rotate the device to direct the beam towards the third device on its right.

Step 3:

Focus on the third device.

Rotate the third device to direct the beam diagonally toward the bottom left.

Align it with the last device.

Step 4:

Now, work on the last device.

Direct the beam from the last device towards the remaining orb straight to its right.

Day 3 – Puzzle 3

The final Luminflux Pyxis Puzzle in Honkai Star Rail (Image via 100% Guide/YouTube)

The final puzzle in the Luminflux puzzle is the hardest, and to solve it, you will need to manipulate up to six devices. Here is the solution to the last puzzle on day 3.

Step 1:

Move the first device above the launching point.

Step 2:

Aim the second device to shoot at an angle toward the upper leftmost point.

Step 3:

Adjust the third device's aim to shoot downwards, hitting the fourth device.

Step 4:

The fourth device does not need to be moved. Rotate it instead to shoot toward the fifth device on the right side of the puzzle.

Step 5:

Shoot the device above toward the one closest to the stairs.

Step 6:

Aim the device closest to the stairs at the final device on the rightmost side.

With this, we wrap up our guide on how to solve the three sets of puzzles on Day 3 of the Pyxis puzzle in Honkai Star Rail. Check out our other related content on Honkai Star Rail, and keep tabs on Sportskeeda for all the latest updates and news in the gaming world.

