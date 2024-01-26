5 major announcements in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 livestream

The eagerly awaited Honkai Star Rail 2.0 broadcast took place on January 26, 2024, revealing every piece of content scheduled for the upcoming patch. Named "If One Dreams At Midnight," it offered information regarding the events, characters, and banner changes in the important update.

People who didn't watch the official broadcast may be curious about the primary takeaways gained from it. As such, this article includes all the significant announcements from the most recent livestream event.

Highlights from the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Livestream: new characters, forthcoming events, and more

1) New characters in Penacony

Black Swan, Sparkle, and Misha are scheduled to make their debuts as new characters in Honkai Star Rail 2.0, according to the official Special livestream. In-game footage featuring them has revealed details about their complete moveset and play styles.

In the 2.0 edition of Star Rail, Black Swan and Sparkle will both be featured 5-star characters. It has been confirmed that the former, a Wind-based Damage over Time (DoT) DPS from the Nihility Path, is capable of doing powerful Wind damage.

On the other hand, Sparkle, a Quantum buffer from the Harmony Path, can advance an ally's action and use her abilities to boost her comrades.

Last but not least, Misha is a 4-star Ice element unit that follows the Destruction Path. He follows the Destruction Path, therefore he can deal a lot of Ice damage to several enemies at once.

2) Upcoming Events in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Upcoming login event in version 2.0 of Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse will release new events during Honkai Star Rail 2.0, just like the previous patches.

To begin with, for a brief period, 20 complimentary Star Rail Special Passes will be given away by the Gift of Odyssey and Gift of Stellarium. Both of these are daily login events. Regarding the main event, Trailblazers will need to visit the Dreamscape Sales Store in Penacony and touch a specific bubble to participate in Hanu's Prison Break.

When Trailblazers enter that unique bubble in this scenario, they will confront an evil prison warden who prohibited SoulGlad due to public uproar. Here, Trailblazers must break free from a prison together with their fellow cellmates. and guide them toward their liberation.

Trailblazer gets to pick a copy of a 4-star unit of their choice after completing these dream bubble trials.

Other small events are mentioned as follows :

Dreamchaser Bulletin: Trailblazers will receive a tabloid at this event from an unidentified person. Finish the tabloid's challenges to win a ton of rewards.

Dreamjolt TV: Penacony's television signal has been compromised in this instance. The trailblazer must battle to reclaim it and gain rewards along the way.

Penacony's television signal has been compromised in this instance. The trailblazer must battle to reclaim it and gain rewards along the way. Penacony Food Fest: Trailblazers will need to go to Penacony's Clock Diner in this scenario. To receive prizes, they will need to gather raw materials and submit them to the diner.

3) Banner changes in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

This is a preview of Honkai Star Rail 2.0's official banner phase, as seen during the livestream:

First Phase - Black Swan(5-star), Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae(5-star, re-run) and Misha, Tingyun and Guinaifen(4-stars)

Black Swan(5-star), Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae(5-star, re-run) and Misha, Tingyun and Guinaifen(4-stars) Second Phase - Sparkle(5-star) ,Jing yuan(5-star) and Sampo, Hanya and Qingque (4-Stars)

In the first phase, Imbibitor Lunae will get a rerun banner, and Misha will be featured on it as well. He is one of the strongest DPS right after Jingliu, so players should pull him if they miss during his first limited banner.

In version 2.0, the following Light Cones will be available:

First Phase - Reforged Remembrance(Black Swan), Brighter Than the Sun(Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae)

- Reforged Remembrance(Black Swan), Brighter Than the Sun(Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae) Second Phase - Earthly EscapadE(Sparkle), Before Dawn(Jing Yuan)

4) New Map areas of Penacony

New regions to discover in the upcoming world in Honkai Star Rail version 2.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Version 2.0 of Honkai Star Rail is expected to include the brand-new Penacony region. Since the game's launch a year ago, this is the first significant area. It's an intriguing area that centres on the idea of Dreamscape.

Soaring skyscrapers, suspended automobile lanes, and jazz music envelop this dynamic site. Version 2.0 of Star Rail has several interesting personalities, events, and foes for players to discover.

5) New World Boss - Sam

Sam, a Stellaron Hunter, will be a World Boss in the upcoming world of Penacony (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 version will have a new boss. The adversary in question is none other than Sam, a Stellaron Hunter. To beat him, players will need to summon their strongest units for this challenging battle.