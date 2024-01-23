Sam's VA in Honkai Star Rail: English, Japanese, and other voice actors revealed

Sam is a member of the Stellaron Hunters and one of the potential upcoming playable characters in Honkai Star Rail. They have been mentioned a few times in the game and made their first appearance along with their fellow Hunters in the Myriad Celestia Trailer - The Jepella Rebellion - Scene 47. Fortunately, the officials have already revealed Sam's voice actors in all four dubs of the game.

The casting lineup features some well-known artists in the industry, such as Kasama Jun and Adin Rudd, who have worked on several games and animation projects, including other HoYoverse titles. This article will cover more about Sam's voice actors' previous works.

English voice actor for Sam in Honkai Star Rail

Adin Rudd is the official English voice actor for Sam in Honkai Star Rail. He has worked on dozens of games and animation projects, including the following:

Kun Jun (NPC) in Genshin Impact

in Genshin Impact Sumida in Blue Period

in Blue Period Jordan in Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans - Urdr Hunt

in Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans - Urdr Hunt Beelzebub in Granblue Fantasy: Versus

in Granblue Fantasy: Versus Mimura and Mokichi Robinson in Kengan Ashura

in Kengan Ashura Merlin and Cthulhu in Smite

Japanese voice actor for Sam in Honkai Star Rail

Sam is voiced by Kasama Jun in the Japanese dub of the game. He has done many minor roles in several anime projects, such as:

Aran Ojiro in Haikyuu!! To the Top Part 2

in Haikyuu!! To the Top Part 2 Hiroshi Kukichi in Ahiru no Sora

in Ahiru no Sora Nimble Arc Dale Anoch in Overlord

in Overlord Wilibald Koenig in Youjo Senki

in Youjo Senki Hisashi Mitsui in The First Slam Dunk

in The First Slam Dunk Kisurugi in Handyman Saitou in Another World

Chinese voice actor of Sam in Honkai Star Rail

Gan Ziqi as Bosacius and Tian Lang (Image via HoYoverse and Tower of Fantasy)

The Chinese voice actor for the Stellaron Hunter Sam is Gan Ziqi. Some of his major CN dub roles include the following:

Bosacius in Genshin Impact

in Genshin Impact Tian Lang in Tower of Fantasy

in Tower of Fantasy Blitzcrank and Sett in League of Legends

in League of Legends Dwarf Musketeer in Warcraft III: Reforged

in Warcraft III: Reforged Multiple NPCs in Cyberpunk 777

in Cyberpunk 777 Multiple NPCs in Diablo 3

Korean voice actor for Sam in Honkai Star Rail

Jang Seo-hwa as Calyrex and Yogurt Cream Cookie (Image via Pokemon and Cookie Run: Kingdom)

Jang Seo-hwa is the official Korean voice actor for Sam in the game. Here is a list of some of his previous roles:

Calyrex in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Special Episode: Savior of Worlds

in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Special Episode: Savior of Worlds Yogurt Cream Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

in Cookie Run: Kingdom Chalmers (Idun) in Dislyte

Unfortunately, there is not much information about Jang Seo-hwa's other roles.

