Everything we know about Sam, the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.0 boss as per recent leaks

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 is set to introduce the region of Penacony, bringing new and returning characters into the mix. One of the characters to debut in this update is Sam, the elusive fourth member of the Stellaron Hunters.

Information regarding the character has been rather scarce until quite recently. New leaks have detailed character renders and information regarding a boss fight against them.

This article provides a breakdown of the rest.

Sam might make an appearance as a boss for the Memory of Chaos stage in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

As detailed in the post above, Stellaron Hunter Sam could be a boss for the Memory of Chaos game mode. Players may have to face off against this fearsome foe in node 12 of the Memory of Chaos.

In-game stats for this boss are as follows at Level 80:

Rarity : LittleBoss (likely a placeholder)

: LittleBoss (likely a placeholder) HP : 660721

: 660721 ATK : 552

: 552 DEF : 1000

: 1000 Speed : 144

: 144 Toughness: 420

According to these stats, Sam possesses a rather absurd amount of HP at the start of the battle, which is consumed during the fight. Consuming HP makes Sam's attacks stronger.

As detailed in another leak, Sam would be weak to Ice, Lightning, and Imaginary attacks. Players should prepare teams accordingly to deal with this particular Honkai Star Rail boss.

A character render of Sam can also be found linked above, detailing a mechanical exosuit-wearing individual. Interestingly, Sam’s exosuit is not all that large and is about the same height as the Trailblazer.

Keep in mind that the information presented above comes courtesy of third-party sources unaffiliated with developer HoYoverse. As such, it is recommended to take this data with a grain of salt. The final, finished version 2.0 update is likely to show tweaked values.

Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play RPG, initially released for PC and mobile. A PlayStation 5 port was released with version 1.4 of the game.

