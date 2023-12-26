Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Everything we know about Sam, the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.0 boss as per recent leaks

Everything we know about Sam, the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.0 boss as per recent leaks

By Dipan Saha
Modified Dec 26, 2023 15:33 GMT
Sam in Honkai Star Rail
Sam makes a debut as a boss in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 is set to introduce the region of Penacony, bringing new and returning characters into the mix. One of the characters to debut in this update is Sam, the elusive fourth member of the Stellaron Hunters.

Information regarding the character has been rather scarce until quite recently. New leaks have detailed character renders and information regarding a boss fight against them.

This article provides a breakdown of the rest.

Sam might make an appearance as a boss for the Memory of Chaos stage in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

New boss fight via Hakush byu/Astrid_Cop inHonkaiStarRail_leaks

As detailed in the post above, Stellaron Hunter Sam could be a boss for the Memory of Chaos game mode. Players may have to face off against this fearsome foe in node 12 of the Memory of Chaos.

In-game stats for this boss are as follows at Level 80:

  • Rarity: LittleBoss (likely a placeholder)
  • HP: 660721
  • ATK: 552
  • DEF: 1000
  • Speed: 144
  • Toughness: 420

According to these stats, Sam possesses a rather absurd amount of HP at the start of the battle, which is consumed during the fight. Consuming HP makes Sam's attacks stronger.

New boss will be on MoC 12 byu/Jeweler-Fantastic inHonkaiStarRail_leaks

As detailed in another leak, Sam would be weak to Ice, Lightning, and Imaginary attacks. Players should prepare teams accordingly to deal with this particular Honkai Star Rail boss.

Sam model render byu/My_Boi_ inHonkaiStarRail_leaks

A character render of Sam can also be found linked above, detailing a mechanical exosuit-wearing individual. Interestingly, Sam’s exosuit is not all that large and is about the same height as the Trailblazer.

Keep in mind that the information presented above comes courtesy of third-party sources unaffiliated with developer HoYoverse. As such, it is recommended to take this data with a grain of salt. The final, finished version 2.0 update is likely to show tweaked values.

Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play RPG, initially released for PC and mobile. A PlayStation 5 port was released with version 1.4 of the game.

Check out our Honkai Star Rail section for further news and updates.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...