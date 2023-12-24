Best free-to-play teams in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

The cast of characters in the HoYoverse-developed gacha game Honkai Star Rail is constantly growing. While some are only available to players through gacha walls, others can be obtained for free. Trailblazers who decide on the free-to-play path can only use a restricted number of units. However, with Dr Ratio available at no cost in version 1.6, players' options have grown.

That said, this article lists the best Honkai Star Rail version 1.6 free-to-play teams.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Best F2P teams in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

1) Dr Ratio + Yukong + Asta + Lynx

Dr Ratio and his f2p team in version 1.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Dr Ratio (Main DPS - Imaginary, Path of Hunt )

(Main DPS - Imaginary, Path of Hunt ) Asta ( Sub-DPS - Fire, Path of Harmony

( Sub-DPS - Fire, Path of Harmony Yukong (Team Buffer - Imaginary, Path of Harmony )

(Team Buffer - Imaginary, Path of Harmony ) Lynx (Primary Healer - Quantum, Path of Abundance )

In this comp, Dr Ratio will deal single target imaginary damage to his opponent. At the same time, Asta can use her ultimate to increase allies' SPD and deal minor fire damage to her opponents. Yukong will help Dr Ratio by giving him an ATK boost, increasing the latter's damage output.

Finally, Lynx will ensure that her team survives the battlefield with her strong healing abilities while they are engaged in battle.

2) Qingque + Luka + Asta + Natasha

Qingque and her f2p team in Star Rail 1.6 (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Qingque (Main DPS - Quantum, Path of Erudition)

(Main DPS - Quantum, Path of Erudition) Luka (Sub DPS - Physical, Path of Nihility)

(Sub DPS - Physical, Path of Nihility) Asta (Primary Support/buffer - Fire, Path of Harmony)

(Primary Support/buffer - Fire, Path of Harmony) Natasha (Healer - Physical, Path of Abundance)

With this lineup, Luka will bleed her opponents and deal DoT (Damage over Time) damage, while Qingque will deal AoE (Area of Effect) damage to them. Asta will help Qingque use her ultimate more often, enabling her to deal extremely powerful damage.

During combat, Natasha will heal her teammates and make sure that no one dies.

3) Dan Heng + Asta + Herta + March 7th

Dan Heng and his f2p team comp for version 1.6 (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Dan Heng (Main DPS - Wind, Path of The Hunt)

(Main DPS - Wind, Path of The Hunt) Herta (Sub DPS - Ice, Path of Erudition)

(Sub DPS - Ice, Path of Erudition) Asta (Support/buffer - Fire, Path of Harmony)

(Support/buffer - Fire, Path of Harmony) March 7th (Tank - Ice, Path of Preservation)

Dan Heng is the main attacker on this Honkai Star Rail team, with Asta and March 7th providing life support.

Here, Dan Heng deals the most damage, and Herta counterattacks whenever an enemy's HP drops to 50% or less. Asta's talent can deliver respectable damage and her ultimate can increase everyone's SPD.

March 7th provides companion shields while everyone is battling and ultimate when necessary to slow down the opponents.