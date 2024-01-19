According to a recent Honkai Star Rail leak from X user hxg_diluc, version 2.0 of the game will rerun Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae's limited banner. Given that HoYoverse has started using rerun banners for its earlier games, the community is unsurprised by this information. Nevertheless, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae will probably arrive on a different warp, and BlackSwan and Sparkle are also expected to be featured as 5-star units for the upcoming patch.

The article goes over all of the information currently known about the claimed Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae rerun banner, as well as his abilities.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae expected a rerun banner in version 2.0 of Star Rail

As was previously reported, HoYoverse has added rerun banners to their prior gacha titles, and Honkai Star Rail is likely to follow the same way. Thus, it is quite likely that the Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae rerun will come with version 2.0, as reported by X user hxg_diluc.

The community has taken a keen interest in this leak because a lot of people are looking to obtain characters who were previously in the game. The addition of a second banner will be a pleasant change for many since it gives players the chance to ensure they manage to summon their favorite unit for the future.

By delivering exceptional damage as of this writing, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae has managed to hold his place in the DPS market. He is a crucial figure from the Imaginary element, and because of his Destruction Path, he may launch potent multi-target assaults.

Despite Jingliu's superior damage output in the current version of Honkai Star Rail, players will undoubtedly attempt to summon him due to his potent skill set.

Note: The above information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Abilities of Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae in Star Rail

Imbibitor Lunae, a 5-star Destruction Path nit in Star Rail(Image via HoYoverse)

For the convenience of the reader, here is a look at Imbibitor Lunae's whole abilities:

Basic ATK - Activating the skill yields three variants. Damage is dealt to a single target by the first version. The second variant will deal to one adversary a three-hit combination. The third version deals damage to nearby targets with its fourth hit after completing a five-hit combo on an opponent.

- Activating the skill yields three variants. Damage is dealt to a single target by the first version. The second variant will deal to one adversary a three-hit combination. The third version deals damage to nearby targets with its fourth hit after completing a five-hit combo on an opponent. Skill - As previously noted, by repeatedly using his skill, Imbibitor Lunae can increase the power of his basic assault. Enhancement applied once bestows Transcendence; applying it twice and thrice bestows Divine Spear and Fulgurant Leap. In both Fulgurant Leap and Divine Spear forms, one can obtain a stack of "Outroar." For four stacks, the stack can boost critical damage.

- As previously noted, by repeatedly using his skill, Imbibitor Lunae can increase the power of his basic assault. Enhancement applied once bestows Transcendence; applying it twice and thrice bestows Divine Spear and Fulgurant Leap. In both Fulgurant Leap and Divine Spear forms, one can obtain a stack of "Outroar." For four stacks, the stack can boost critical damage. Burst- Does damage to one or more targets, earning two "Squama Sacrosancta" — the equivalent of two skill points.

Does damage to one or more targets, earning two "Squama Sacrosancta" — the equivalent of two skill points. Passive talent- After striking an enemy, Imbibitor Lunae receives a damage boost that stacks up to six times.

The action-adventure role-playing game Honkai Star Rail is published by HoYoverse. With the release of the second banner patch for version 1.6, a single new character named Dr. Ratio has been included, as well as a new Trailblazer's mission.

The two end-game tasks, Forgotten Halls and Simulated Universe provide players with a significant amount of Stellar Jades when completed and have also undergone significant modifications.