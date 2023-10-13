Honkai Star Rail Jingliu official kit, abilities, and more explained

In Honkai Star Rail, Jingliu is a brand-new Ice character that follows the Path of Destruction. She has proven to be the game's most powerful DPS unit, outperforming Blade and Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae at Eidolon 0. The character is arguably the game's most robust pick at Eidolon 1. She is also incredibly simple to build, thanks to her kit.

This article covers Jingliu's official kit, abilities, and more in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Everything to know about Jingliu’s official kit in Honkai Star Rail

Jingliu's official abilities in Honkai Star Rail(Image via HoYoverse)

The list below should help players understand everything about Jingliu’s official kit in Honkai Star Rail:

Basic Attack: Lucent Moonglow – Deals Ice DMG to a single enemy unit.

– Deals Ice DMG to a single enemy unit. Skill 1: Transcendent Flash - Increases the number of stacks of Syzygy and deals Ice DMG to a single enemy target.

- Increases the number of stacks of Syzygy and deals Ice DMG to a single enemy target. Enhanced Skill: Moon on Glacial River – A single enemy target will receive Ice DMG, and nearby targets will also receive Ice DMG in proportion. Devours several stacks of Syzgy. Skill Points are not used by this ability.

– A single enemy target will receive Ice DMG, and nearby targets will also receive Ice DMG in proportion. Devours several stacks of Syzgy. Skill Points are not used by this ability. Ultimate: Florephemeral Dreamflux – Gives one stack of Syzygy and damages numerous opponents with Ice.

– Gives one stack of Syzygy and damages numerous opponents with Ice. Talent: Crescent Transmigration – Jingliu enters the Spectral Transmigration state with her Action Advanced, and her CRIT Rate is boosted when she has two Syzygy stacks. The skill "Transcendent Flash" is then upgraded to "Moon On Glacial River." Only this upgraded skill is usable during combat. When Jingliu uses an attack while in the Spectral Transmigration state, all of her allies' HP is depleted by a percentage of their individual Max HP (but not below 1). Until the current attack is over, Jingliu's ATK grows proportionately dependent on the total HP allies have given up for this attack, with a cap set at a fraction of her base ATK. This effect lasts until the attack is over. Until the present Spectral Transmigration state expires, Jingliu is unable to transition into it once more. Up to three Syzygy can be stacked. Jingliu will leave the Spectral Transmigration state whenever the Syzgy stacks reach 0.

Jingliu’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Jingliu's official Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Level One: Moon Crashes Tianguan Gate – Jingliu's Crit Damage increases by 24% for one turn when she uses her Ultimate or upgraded Skill. The enemy target will also get an additional ICE DMG equal to 100% of Jingliu's ATK if just one is assaulted.

Jingliu's Crit Damage increases by 24% for one turn when she uses her Ultimate or upgraded Skill. The enemy target will also get an additional ICE DMG equal to 100% of Jingliu's ATK if just one is assaulted. Level Two: Crescent Shadows Qixing Dipper – 80% more damage is added to Jingliu's next enhanced skill once she uses her ultimate.

– 80% more damage is added to Jingliu's next enhanced skill once she uses her ultimate. Level Three: Halfmoon Gapes Mercurial Haze – Boosts Jingliu's Ultimate and Talent by two levels, up to a maximum upgrade level of 15.

– Boosts Jingliu's Ultimate and Talent by two levels, up to a maximum upgrade level of 15. Level Four: Lunarlance Shines Skyward Dome – When Jingliu is in the Spectral Transmigration state, her boosted attack from depleting teammates' HP is raised by 90% of the sum of all the team's depleted HP. This also results in a 30% boost in the attack cap.

When Jingliu is in the Spectral Transmigration state, her boosted attack from depleting teammates' HP is raised by 90% of the sum of all the team's depleted HP. This also results in a 30% boost in the attack cap. Level Five: Night Shades Astral Radiance – Increases Jingliu's Basic Attack level by one with a maximum upgrade level of 10 and her Skill level by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

Increases Jingliu's Basic Attack level by one with a maximum upgrade level of 10 and her Skill level by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15. Level Six: Eclipse Hollows Corporeal Husk – Jingliu gets one stack of Syzygy when she reaches the Spectral Transmigration condition. She also has a 50% increase in critical damage while in this condition.

Best Light Cone for Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail

"I Shall Be My Own Sword" is the signature Light Cone for Jingliu (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The "I Shall be My Own Sword" is Jingliu's favored Light Cone. It helps the wearer deal more critical damage and bestows a unique benefit when they are low on HP. Upon accumulating three stacks, it increases the wearer's attack damage while ignoring the enemy's DEF.

F2P Light Cone option for Jingliu

"On The Fall Of An Aeon," a F2P option for Jingliu (Image via Honkai Star Rail )

The "On the Fall of an Aeon" R5 can be an excellent addition to Jingliu's inventory for a more F2P strategy.

Jingliu will get a 16% gain in ATK stat with this Light Cone at full refining, stacking up to four times. When an enemy's weakness is exploited, this effect can compound with an additional ATK boost.