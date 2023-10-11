Honkai Star Rail Jingliu build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics, and Traces

Jingliu is the center of attraction in the Honkai Star Rail community, as there has been immense hype around the mysterious character. Being teased on multiple occasions. Jingliu made her presence known via the in-game missions, Jing Yuan's animated short, and a lot more. Finally, she has become playable in the first phase of the 1.4 patch.

The following article will list the best gear pieces necessary for Jingliu as a DPS character, including the best Light Cones, Relics, and Traces. Readers should note that Jingliu's limited banner is going to be active for approximately 17 days, giving everyone less time than usual in the current version.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How do Jingliu's abilities and passives work in Honkai Star Rail?

The following list should make things easier for players to understand Jingliu's passive and active abilities:

Basic ATK: Deals Ice damage based on a percentage to a single enemy.

Deals Ice damage based on a percentage to a single enemy. Skill: Obtains 1 buff called "Syzygy" with the first skill to deal damage to a single enemy. Using the Syzygy, Jingliu can deal damage to multiple enemies without using SP.

Obtains 1 buff called "Syzygy" with the first skill to deal damage to a single enemy. Using the Syzygy, Jingliu can deal damage to multiple enemies without using SP. Ultimate: Grants one stack of Syzygy and deals Ice damage to multiple enemies.

Grants one stack of Syzygy and deals Ice damage to multiple enemies. Passive talent: Jingliu enters a special state after gaining 2 stacks of Syzygy, where her actions are moved forward, increasing the overall crit rate. Additionally, Jingliu's skill be enhanced, and she will consume health from her allies to increase hen damage. Here, the Syzygy stack can count up to 3 times, and Jingliu returns to her original state once the stack reaches 0.

Jingliu enters a special state after gaining 2 stacks of Syzygy, where her actions are moved forward, increasing the overall crit rate. Additionally, Jingliu's skill be enhanced, and she will consume health from her allies to increase hen damage. Here, the Syzygy stack can count up to 3 times, and Jingliu returns to her original state once the stack reaches 0. Technique: Freezes targets in a radius, and grants 1 stack of Syzygy upon entering battle.

Regarding Traces, prioritizing Jingliu's ultimate, skill, and basic attack is recommended throughout her ascension.

Best Light Cones for Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail

The signature Light Cone for Jingliu is called the "I Shall be my Own Sword", which helps in increasing the wearer's crit damage, alongside granting them a special buff upon losing HP. Increases the wearer's attack damage upon reaching 3 stacks, and ignores enemy's DEF.

For a more F2P approach, the "On the Fall of an Aeon" R5 can be a great addition to Jingliu's inventory. With this Light Cone, Jingliu can have a 16% increased ATK stat at the maximum refinement, stacking up to 4 times. This effect can stack with more ATK bonus upon breaking an enemy's weakness.

On the Fall of an Aeon (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

A Secret Vow is the best 4-star Light Cone for Jingliu, as it can simply increase the wearer's damage. Additionally, a bonus effect will trigger against any enemies that have higher health than the wearer.

Best Relics for Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail

The "Hunter of Glacial Forest" 4-set from the Path of Gelid Wind Cavern is recommended for Jingliu, with set pieces being SPD/ATK in boots, and Crit damage for the chest piece. Regarding the planar ornaments, the Rutilant Arena from Simulated World tier 7 should be the best to have on Jingliu.

Rutilant Arena (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Stats should include an Ice Damage bonus on the rope, and ATK damage on the sphere.