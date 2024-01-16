Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Light Cone Event Warps for Kafka and Dr. Ratio 

Version 1.6 of Honkai Star Rail (HSR) is underway with the second half of the patch releasing tomorrow, January 17, 2024. This half is set to release the free 5-star character, Dr. Ratio, along with Kafka - who receives her first-ever rerun. Developer HoYoverse has also shared an official post on X detailing the accompanying Light Cone banners for these characters.

A breakdown of the two Light Cone banners, detailing their duration and contents, can be found below.

Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Light Cone Warps for Dr. Ratio and Kafka

As detailed in the Honkai Star Rail X post, both the Brilliant Fixation and Bygone Reminiscence Light Cone Warp banners are set to run simultaneously from January 17, 2024 (12:00, server time). Both banners will end on February 5, 2024 (14:59, server time).

The contents of each banner are listed as follows:

Brilliant Fixation

Baptism of Pure Thought (5-star, limited , The Hunt)

, The Hunt) Perfect Timing (4-star, Abundance)

Only Silence Remains (4-star, The Hunt)

Landau’s Choice (4-star, Preservation)

Bygone Reminiscence

Patience is All You Need (5-star, limited , Nihility)

, Nihility) Perfect Timing (4-star, Abundance)

Only Silence Remains (4-star, The Hunt)

Landau’s Choice (4-star, Preservation)

The Brilliant Fixation and Bygone Reminiscence banners will have their 5-star Light Cone drop rates boosted and are generally considered the top picks for Dr. Ratio and Kafka, respectively.

These 5-star Light Cones are considered limited-time items and, as such, will only be made available as long as the banner is active. After the banner ends on February 5, readers will not be able to summon for these Cones.

HSR is a free-to-play RPG from the developers of Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact. The title features a turn-based battle system, much akin to the Persona series of video games, albeit simplified. Star Rail was released on April 26, 2023, for PCs and mobile devices.

