5 best Light Cones for Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail, ranked

Very few individuals in Honkai Star Rail are truly accessible. Dr. Ratio is set to be one of them since HoYoverse will give away a copy of his character for free to every Trailblazer in version 1.6. With that, players have been eager to build him, considering that he will redefine the Hunt Path with his powerful single-target abilities, along with his follow-up attack mechanic.

While Dr. Ratio can imbue his attacks with the power of the Imaginary element, he will certainly require a good Light Cone to back it up. Therefore, picking the best option possible is advised to push his damage potential to the limit.

This article ranks all the best Light Cones for Dr. Ratio and further details their base stats in Honkai Star Rail.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective, and the ranking reflects the writer's opinion.

Honkai Star Rail: Dr. Ratio light cones ranked

5) Only Silence Remains

Only Silence Remains (Image via HoYoverse)

ATK DEF HP 476 330 952

Let’s start with the best free-to-play (F2P) Light Cones for Dr. Ratio, and Only Silence Remains is one of them. It increases the wearer’s ATK by 16%, which goes up to 32% at the maximum Superimpose level. The character’s CRIT Rate is further increased when there are two more active enemies on the battlefield.

While this 4-star Light Cone does nothing to improve Dr. Ratio’s follow-up attack, which is his primary source of damage, he does receive a bit of a flat attribute boost that can benefit every aspect of his abilities.

4) Swordplay

Swordplay (Image via HoYoverse)

ATK DEF HP 476 330 952

Swordplay has been deemed by many to be one of the best F2P Light Cones from the Hunt Path. The selling point of this piece of gear is its easy-to-trigger passive that can be accessed by various characters in Honkai Star Rail, and Dr. Raio is no exception.

The Light Cone boosts the equipping unit’s DMG dealt by 8% every time they hit the same enemy. The effect can stack up to five times and dispel when the wearer changes target.

Try to obtain multiple copies of the gear to hit the maximum Superimpose level, which can double the bonus damage. This implies that at max stack, you can potentially get up to 90% damage boost during combat.

3) Cruising in the Stellar Sea

Cruising in the Stellar Sea (Image via HoYoverse)

ATK DEF HP 529 463 952

The final and arguably the best F2P pick for Dr. Ratio is none other than "Cruising in the Stellar Sea.” You can obtain it from the Herta’s Store in exchange for a few Herta Bonds within the Simulated Universe in Honkai Star Rail.

At base level, it provides an 8% CRIT Rate and an extra 8% against enemies with HP less than or equal to 50%. The Light Cone can further boost Dr. Ratio’s ATK by 20% for two turns after he defeats an enemy.

Cruising in the Stellar Sea may not be the best option to boost his follow-up’s damage output, but it makes his overall stat more consistent.

2) Worrisome, Blissful

Worrisome, Blissful (Image via HoYoverse)

ATK DEF HP 582 463 1058

Topaz’s signature pick is also an amazing option for Dr. Ratio, as it increases the CRIT Rate by 18%. "Worrisome, Blissful” is one of the few Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail that is tailored towards follow-up attacks, as it increases the DMG dealt from the same by a whopping 30%.

Dr. Ratio can further launch a follow-up to apply a Tame state to an enemy. This status effect increases the target’s CRIT DMG received by 12% when an ally attacks them. Therefore, your entire team will also be able to benefit from the passive.

1) Baptism of Pure Thought

Baptism of Pure Thought Light Cone, as shown in version 1.6 livestream

ATK DEF HP 529 529 1058

The Baptism of Pure Thought in Honkai Star Rail is the signature Light Cone of Dr. Ratio, and its passive is geared to improve every aspect of his abilities. It boosts his CRIT DMG by 20% and an additional 6% for every debuff applied to a target. Hence, the gear pairs well with his passive, which further buffs his attack depending on the number of negative effect stacks on an enemy.

The Baptism of Pure Thought further applies the Disputation effect to Dr. Raio, increasing his DMG by 36% and enabling his follow-up attack to ignore 20% of a target’s DEF.

For more Honkai Star Rail news, follow Sportskeeda.