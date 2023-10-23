Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Light Cone preview: Topaz's signature option, and 4-stars explored

Hoyoverse has officially shared the second Light Cone preview for Honkai Star Rail 1.4, featuring Topaz’s signature option. The character is heading to the patch on October 27, 2023, bringing a fresh Brilliant Fixation Warp containing her priced gear.

Thanks to the preview, players have all the information about Topaz's signature pick, “Worrisome, Blissful,” alongside the other 4-stars on the banner. Keep reading to learn more about the upcoming Light Cone Warp in version 1.4.

Topaz’s signature Light Cone preview in Honkai Star Rail 1.4

The Worrisome Blissful Light Cone will be featured on the second Brilliant Fixation event in Honkai Star Rail 1.4, alongside Topaz’s banner. She is an upcoming Fire DPS that relies on follow-up attacks to deal damage, and her signature pick will certainly enhance her efficiency.

The Light Cone’s passive increases her CRIT Rate by 18% and the follow-up attack’s DMG by 30%. Whenever she uses a follow-up attack, it applies a Tame state to the target stacking up to two times. Each stack increases CRIT DMG by 12% when allies hit the enemy afflicted with the effect.

Those summoning on the Light Cone banner should consider pre-farming the Silvermane Badge and Arrow of the Best Hunter, as they are required to level up Topaz’s signature pick.

What are the 4-stars on Topaz’s Light Cone Warp in Honkai Star Rail 1.4?

All 4-stars featured on Topaz's signature Light Cone banner (Image via HoYoverse)

According to the official preview, the following are the 4-stars featured on the second Light Cone banner in version 1.4.

The Moles Welcome You (Destruction): Generates a stack of Mischievous for every Basic ATK, Skill, and Ultimate unleashed by the wearer. Each stack increases their ATK by 12%.

(Destruction): Generates a stack of Mischievous for every Basic ATK, Skill, and Ultimate unleashed by the wearer. Each stack increases their ATK by 12%. Resolution Shines As Pearls of Seat (Nihility): When the wielder hits an enemy, there is a 60% chance to apply Ensnare if they are not afflicted with the effect. The Ensnared target’s DEF decreases by 12% for one turn.

(Nihility): When the wielder hits an enemy, there is a 60% chance to apply Ensnare if they are not afflicted with the effect. The Ensnared target’s DEF decreases by 12% for one turn. Only Silence Remains (The Hunt): Increases the wearer’s ATK by 16% and provides a 12% CRIT Rate if there are two or more enemies on the battlefield.

Unlike the previous Brilliant Fixation Warps, the 4-stars do not correspond with the other characters featured on Topaz’s banner.