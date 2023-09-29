Honkai Star Rail 1.4 banner schedule: Topaz, Jingliu, and all warp release dates

Aside from events and many other features, the core aspect of any Honkai Star Rail update is the character it brings in. Be it new or rerun, a limited playable character is always an important asset for the company and the community. The v1.4 update is no different, as HoYoverse will be releasing three new characters across the next 40 days.

Jingliu, Topaz, and Guinaifen will be the three new characters scheduled for 4.1, starting from October 11. Typically, similar to any other updates, two 5-star units will be coming out in different phases, with the 4-star getting tied to one of them. The following article will list the schedule of their release, helping players to plan ahead of the release.

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 release schedule for Topaz, Jingliu, and Guinaifen

The following list includes the schedule for Honkai Star Rail 1.4 characters, starting from October 11:

First phase: 5-star Ice Destruction Path, Jingliu . 4-star characters include Sampo, Tingyun, and Qingque .

5-star Ice Destruction Path, . 4-star characters include . Second phase: 5-star Fire Hunt Path, Topaz, and 5-star Quantum Hunt Path, Selee. 4-star Fire Nihility Path, Guinaifen, alongside Sushang and Luka.

As mentioned, the first phase of the update will be released on October 11, following the typical maintenance downtime. However, v1.4 will be shorter than previous updates, running only for six weeks, until November 15. Hence, based on this runtime, the second phase can be expected to start from October 28.

According to the characters, here is a list of all the upcoming Light Cones:

I Shall be my own Sword Destruction Light Cone for Jingliu.

Worrisome, Blissful Hunt Light Cone for Topaz.

In the Night Hunt Light Cone for Selee.

Expand Tweet

Selee becomes the first-ever character in the Honkai Star Rail universe to get her rerun after three major patches. Hence, the community can expect more limited characters from the past, such as Luocha, Blade, Kafka, and more, to arrive as featured units in future updates.

The following is the cooldown until the v1.4 release, alongside the times across all regions:

PDT (UTC -7) : 7:30 pm (October 10)

: 7:30 pm (October 10) MDT (UTC -6) : 8:30 pm (October 10)

: 8:30 pm (October 10) CDT (UTC -5) : 9:30 pm (October 10)

: 9:30 pm (October 10) EDT (UTC -4) : 10:30 pm (October 10)

: 10:30 pm (October 10) BST (UTC +1) : 3:30 am (October 11)

: 3:30 am (October 11) CEST (UTC +2) : 4:30 am (October 11)

: 4:30 am (October 11) MSK (UTC +3) : 5:30 am (October 11)

: 5:30 am (October 11) IST (UTC +5:30) : 8:00 am (October 11)

: 8:00 am (October 11) CST (UTC +8) : 10:30 am (October 11)

: 10:30 am (October 11) JST (UTC +9) : 11:30 am (October 11)

: 11:30 am (October 11) NZST (UTC +12): 2:30 pm (October 11)

Players should note that the current Xianzhou arc is almost over, with a new region and a chapter of the story incoming in future Honkai Star Rail updates. Hence, players need to choose carefully who they want to pull for.