Honkai Star Rail lore recap: All events leading to version 1.4

Honkai Star Rail is a well-known role-playing game that uses the gacha mechanism created by MiHoYo and is available globally through its subsidiary HoYoverse. Players can create a character roster and command a team of four characters in turn-based battles in Honkai Star Rail. It also has dungeon exploring and open-world-exploration components.

In this fantasy universe of Honkai Star Rail, humanity travels in the footsteps of the Aeons, a race of godlike beings, and there is a well-known corrupting force affecting the cosmos called the Fragmentum.

In this article, we will recap the lore of Honkai Star Rail from Herta Space Station till the end of the Xianzhou arc, as of version 1.3.

Event recap from Herta Space Station, Jarilo-VI, and the Xianzhou Luofu in Honkai Star Rail

Herta Space Station - First location in Honkai Star Rail

March 7th, inside the Herta Space Station (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

After Kafka and Silverwolf left Herta Space Station, March 7th and Dan Heng awakened the Trailblazer, who were revealed to be crew members of the Astral Express. They faced the Antimatter Legion and were ultimately overwhelmed by its numbers.

Himeko came to the rescue, using her drone to quickly deal with the adversaries, and introduced herself as the third crew member and navigator of the Astral Express. Afterward, the Trailblazer met the lead researcher of Herta Space Station, Asta, who coordinated a defense against the Legion attack.

After a battle with the Doomsday Beast and an Aeon named Nanook, the Trailblazer faced Nanook in a dream-like simulation before being saved by Welt. Afterward, Herta introduced herself, conducting tests on the Trailblazer. Now, Trailblazer and crew are prepared to depart the Space Station on the Astral Express.

Adventure and Lore Recap of Jarilo-VI arc in Honaki Star Rail

The Trailblazer at the city of Belobog on the planet Jiralo-VI(image via Honkai Star Rail)

The Stellaron's impact on the planet has led to ice covering the surface of Jarilo-VI, making Belobog the only place where humans can survive in an intense environment. After their adventures in the Space Station, players board the Astral Express, where they meet the train conductor Pom-Pom and choose to go to Jarilo-VI, where there was a recent Stellaron Burst.

They eventually reach the surface of Jarilo-VI and encounter Sampo, a charming green-haired man fleeing from the Silvermane Guards. Sampo offers to guide the crew members, and they learn that Belobog is the last human civilization on the planet. The Supreme Guardian of Belobog agrees to let them seal the Stellaron and arranges accommodations for the Astral Express crew at a nearby hotel.

Astral Crew, Wanted Fugitive

March 7th with her wanted poster (Image via Haonkai Star Rail)

The Astral Crew had to battle an Automaton Direwolf, one of Svarog's robots, after which they find Clara and Svarog next to the main Geomarrow vein. After the failed negotiation, the crew went back where Oleg, the leader of Wildfire, decided to help the Trailblazers and make arrangements for their stay in another hotel.

Bronya facing the Supreme Guardian

Bronya, current Supreme Guardian of Belobog(Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Bronya chooses to stay at the hotel for the evening, and they overhear Cocolia's discussion with the Stellaron during the night. Cocolia is asked to take action against her daughter, Bronya, and wait for her on the other side. On the last day in the subterranean Belobog, players will learn that Bronya has already faced the guardian when they last met.

The entire group votes to face off against the supreme guardian despite knowing it will be a difficult fight. Cocolia leads Bronya to discover the truth behind her actions before returning to the surface. The crew now goes back to the surface to speak with Serval, who was revealed to be a member of the Architects until Cocolia expelled her.

Serval informs you that to reach the location where Cocolia took Bronya, you must pass through both the Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone and several Fragmentum creatures. Many recollections of their conversations will be seen as the Trailblazers attempt to locate Cocolia and Bronya.

Final Fight at Jarilo-VI

Cocolia, previous Supreme Guardian (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

As the Trailblazer approaches Everwinter Hill's summit, Cocolia is seen trying to convince Bronya to accept Stellaron’s will. A long battle plays out against the corrupted Cocolia, and consequently, she is consumed by the Stellaron while her daughter watches. Bronya decides not to tell the residents of Belobog the truth; instead, she claims that Cocolia heroically fought the Stellaron before succumbing to it.

After this event, the Astral Crew returned to their train to take some rest and get ready for their next destination, which should have been Penacony. But it changed to the Xianzhou Luofu due to Kafka’s sudden appearance.

Adventure and Lore Recap of The Xianzhou Luofu arc in Honaki Star Rail

A character in the Xianzhou Luofu (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

After the Jarilo-VI adventures, when the Astral Crew returned to the train, they met back with the rest of the members, and the conductor Pom-Pom told them to rest for a few days before their next destination. As the trailblazer starts the next quest, the scene cuts to a dark room where Yanqing is sitting beside General Jing Yuan and a prisoner who is walking toward them while being escorted by a group of soldiers.

While moving toward them, the prisoner said, “Of five people…three must pay a price. You’re not one of them, Jing Yuan.” Then the scene cuts to Dan Heng waking up from his dream while March 7th and Trailblazer were knocking outside his room on the train.

Inside Astral Express

Trailblazer, inside the Astral Express (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The crew went to the meeting room to learn their next destination, where Himeko and Pom-Pom were waiting. After Pom-Pom revealed their next destination, a familiar face arrived on board. As Kafka introduced herself, Trailblazer noticed everyone had a gloomy face.

Later, Kafka requested the Astral Express Crew to change their destination to the Xianzhou Luofu, which is just two warp jumps away because a Stellaron Burst happened 45 system hours ago. She also told the Astral Crew that the Stellaron Burst has nothing related to her or her partner Blade (the prisoner in the dream of Dan Heng).

DanHeng informed the Astral Crew that The Cianzhou Luofu is a ship but considered a planet by the Xianzhou natives. After they landed in the Xianzhou Luofu, Welt accompanied the other three this time. After walking around for a moment, the Astral crew found a few injured soldiers who told them to keep moving forward.

On their way, they defeated a few Mara-Struck soldiers who surrounded a person. Later, we learn that the person is Tingyun, the Amicassador for the Luofu SkyFaring Commission merchant guild. Later, Tingun took us to meet Madam Yukong, who declined the Astral Crew’s help with the Stellaron Burst.

Meeting Jing Yuan

Jing Yuan, General of Xianzhou Alliance (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Jing Yuan suddenly appeared through a holograph and declined the help with Stellaron but asked for support regarding another issue. A general there then revealed that Blade had escaped their hold.

After confirming the situation, Trailblazers were on their way to meet Tingyun at a chamber, where a cut scene happened, and we saw Fu Xuan, Jing Yuan, and Yanqing. In the cut scene, we learn that Fu Xuan is the successor of Jing Yuan and that there are some hints that Jing Yuan might have let Blade run purposely.

On the other hand, Himeko was rewatching the footage of Kafka on the train when Dan Heng warned her about how dangerous Blade is. Later, after having a discussion with Himeko, he decided to go to Luofu to join his crew mates, where he met a Cloud Knight named Sushang and a traveler named Luocha.

Fighting Kafka

Kafka, Stellaron Hunter's member (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

On their hunt to find the Stellaron Hunters with Tingyun, Trailblazer and the crew learned that Kafka was luring them to an open area to have the final showdown with her. Fu Xuan later appears on the scene to help the Astral crew because Kafka wasn't going down without a big fight.

After the Kafka situation the next day, Trailblazer and the crew went to the Divination Commission, where they met with Jing Yuan and Fu Xuan, she later instructed them to fix three terminals and defeat the Stellaron spirits on the way.

Later, during interrogation at the Divination Commission, Kafka escaped with the help of Blade. During the escape, she gets the Ambrosial Arbor, an ancient artifact that has the power to shape life and subdue death. After defeating the artifact, Welt will realize why the Ambrosial Arbor is considered a curse in the Xianzhou Luofu.

On the way to Alchemy Commission to meet up with Fu Xuan, Astral Crew members found multiple bodies where a brutal battle happened. One of the injured Cloud Knights will then inform that they were winning the fight until some of their own started killing each other.

After another big fight, it was revealed that Tingyun was the traitor who eventually turned into a ball of fire, reintroducing herself as Lord Ravager Phantylia, one of the seven rangers, who serves Nanook and brings destruction to the world.

Dan Heng's transformation

Dan Heng Ibibitor Lunae, member of Astral crew (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

On the other hand, when Dan Heng reached Scalegorge Waterscape, he saw Kafka, and Blade was waiting for him. Then, a cut scene happened where Blade put a sword through Dan Heng, and he transformed into Inbibitor Lunae. Soon, Jing Yuan arrived there and asked Kafka to take away Blade from there. Jing Yuan then called Imbibitor Lunae his “old friend,” but Dan Heng refused by saying he was not him.

Later, Dan Heng and Jing Yuan meet up with the Astral crew, and with his new power, Dan Heng makes an underwater city rise up where the Ambrosial Arbor roots were. At last, during the big fight with Phantylia, Jing Yuan and the Astral crew teamed up to defeat her. After getting defeated, Phantylia mentioned that the destruction of the Xianzhou is close.

The appearance of Jingliu at the end of the Xianzhou arc

Jingliu, master of Jing Yuan, appeared at the end of the Xianzhou arc (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

After they went back to the Divination Commission and let everyone know about the situation and the people they lost in this war, there was a parting ceremony held for the people they lost, like Tingyun. At the end of the parting cutscene, Jing Yuan was visited by Luocha, and Jingliu, who was Jing Yuan's master, told him to choose a side before the war started between the Aeons.

After the incident, Astral Crew members went back to their train, where Himeko and Pom-Pom were waiting for their return. After the adventures in the Xianzhou Luofu, Penacony is expected to be the next destination for the Astral crew in version 1.4 of Honkai Star Rail.