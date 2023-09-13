Is Jingliu overpowered in Honkai Star Rail after a recent buff

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 is the upcoming update to version 1.3 and is expected to be released sometime around October 2023. The forthcoming update will bring events and two new 5-star characters, Jingliu and Topaz. Players might remember Jingliu from the last Trailblazer’s mission, where she confronted Jing Yuan at the mission's conclusion and asked him to choose a side before the war started between the Aeons.

Recently, information was leaked online regarding Jingliu’s kit that she might receive some huge buff before releasing the 1.4 version. The remainder of the article below will provide readers with a synopsis of the buffs.

DISCLAIMER: This list is subjective and solely reflects the author’s opinion.

Honkai Star Rail leak details for Jingliu’s kit

In the recent Honkai Star Rail 1.4 beta, Jingliu had a significant change to her original stats, as explained by the user hsr_stuff2 (Inimahsr2) on Twitter/X.

The following is a summary of the information provided by the post:

Base HP buffed from 1398 to 1436

Base DEF increased from 388 to 485

SPD nerfed to 96 from 100

Crescent Transmigration state increase Crit Rate by 50% and forwards action by 100%

HP drain was lowered to 4% from 6% (increases her ATK by sacrificing her and her team’s HP)

Enhanced State has been buffed from (250+120)% to (250+125)%

Trace Bonus now offers 37% Crit Damage instead of 12%

Cryo Bonus has been replaced with 9 SPD.

Unlocking Jingliu's first Eidolon now grants an extra 24% Crit Damage and an 80% DMG bonus.

When using her Ultimate (Q), Jingliu's second Eidolon grants an additional 80% DMG bonus for one turn.

Fourth Eidolon of Jingliu raises her ATK bonus to 90% while losing HP.

Instead of 40%, the ATK gain maximum is now 30%.

Remember that the information above is from unofficial sources and does not represent the final outcome. As a result, exercise caution when considering this information.

Is Jingliu overpowered in Honkai Star Rail?

In version 1.4, players will see the introduction of the eagerly awaited 5-star Ice character Jingliu. Given the tremendous damage output of the characters who follow Path of Destruction, Jingliu will likely be appreciated by the players who want a good DPS.

Jingliu was originally Jing Yuan's master and the Xianzhou Luofu's sword master. However, a catastrophe followed, and Jingliu lost the ability to think. Despite being a mess, she managed to guide Jing Yuan and help him prepare for the challenges ahead.

Jingliu leak Kit before the beta buff

Jingliu, a sword master(Image via HoYoverse)

With her powerful abilities, Jingliu is likely to be an explosive damage dealer in Honkai Star Rail. She is a flexible 5-star character with access to single targets and AoE Ice attacks.

Here is a thorough explanation of her complete arsenal and all she can do in battle.

Skill:

There are two different versions of Jingliu's skill available. The standard activation generates two New Moon stacks and deals Ice DMG to an opponent depending on her ATK.

The enhanced skill, on the other hand, changes the strike into an AoE that deals Ice DMG to a target and nearby opponents.

Ultimate:

Jingliu releases Ice DMG on numerous foes after using her Ultimate. She earns two more Moonlight stacks after striking an enemy while in her Transcendence stance. Apart from that, she obtains two stacks of New Moon.

With the skills mentioned above, Jinglui’s definitely going to be an SS+unit in the upcoming version. Although she certainly has a high probability of getting a few nerfs before her debut in 1.4 to keep the character balanced, Regardless, it sounds like she will be a formidable character in the game.

