Honkai Star Rail Jingliu materials: Ascension and trace level-up guide

Jingliu is an upcoming character in Honkai Star Rail 1.4 based on her recent drip marketing campaign. She will be the first limited 5-star unit from the Ice roster and has previously displayed her powerful abilities in the Yanqing’s companion mission. Her attacks are heavily geared towards inflicting both single-target and AoE damage, thanks to her Destruction Path.

Jingliu is expected to fulfill the role of a dedicated DPS across various team setups. Those planning to summon her will likely want to pre-farm some of her level-up materials ahead of her official debut.

Hence, this article compiles all the materials required to increase Jingliu’s ascension and trace level in Honkai Star Rail.

What are Jingliu’s ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail?

Like every other character in Honkai Star Rail, Jingliu will require all her ascension materials to reach her true potential. The following list contains every resource required to maximize her level:

300,000 Credits

5x Immortal Scionette

15x Immortal Aeroblossom

15x Immortal Lumintwig

65x Gelid Chitin

You can obtain the Immortal Scionette, Aerobloom, and Lumintwig by defeating Mara-stuck enemies found across various locations in Xianahou Luofu. Alternate sources include the Simulated Universe, the Embers Exchange shop, and Omni Synthesizer.

Defeat the enemies at Shape of Icicle Stagnant Shadow to obtain Gelid Chitin (Image via HoYoverse)

For Gelid Chitin, you need to clear the Shape of Icicle Stagnant Shadow located in Luofu’s Cloudford area.

Leveling up traces is equally important to improve Jingliu’s damage output in Honkai Star Rail. To maximize her abilities, you must farm all the materials listed below:

Three million Credits

18x Shattered Blade

69x Lifeless Blade

139x Worldbreaker Blade

41x Immortal Scionette

56x Immortal Aeroblossom

58x Immortal Lumintwig

12x Regret of Infinite Ochema

8x Tracks of Destiny

Defeat Phatylia to obtain Regret of Infinite Ochema in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Farm the Shattered Blade and its variants from the Bud of Destruction Crimson Calyx. The Regret of Infinite Ochema is dropped by the weekly boss, Phatylia, from Divine Seed Echo of War.

Lastly, the Tracks of Destiny are rewarded from various sources, including Simulated Universe, events, Nameless Honor, and Trailblaze level rewards.

How to build Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail

Relics

Hunter of Glacial Forest is the best Relic set for Jingliu (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Jingliu is an Ice DPS unit, the four-piece Hunter of Glacial Forest is her best Relic Set. This is because its passive increases Ice DMG by 10%. It further boosts her CRIT DMG by 25% for two turns after she uses her Ultimate.

For her Planar Ornament, farm the Rutilant Arena, which provides an 8% CRIT Rate. The set also increases her Basic ATK and Skill DMG by 20% when her CRIT Rate reaches 70%.

Light Cone

Image showing the best F2P Light Cone for Jingliu (Image via HoYoverse)

Regarding Light Cone, I Shall Be My Own Sword is Jingliu’s best pick as it enhances her Skill DMG by 30%. Additionally, she receives 36% CRIT DMG and regenerates energy after launching her Ultimate.

On the Fall of an Aeon is her best free-to-play option, which you can purchase from Herta's Store. It boosts her ATK by 8%, stacking up to four times. In addition, her DMG gets boosted by 12% for two turns after she inflicts a Weakness Break.