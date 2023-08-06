After its release a few months ago, Honkai Star Rail has claimed the top spot in gacha games, housing many characters of different rarities. Each has a unique role to fulfill on a battlefield and wields varying elements. Many trailblazers might wonder what the best Ice characters are to spend their resources and build. The Ice element has some exceptional characters ready for the battlefield.

This article ranks each Ice-wielding character and places them in a tier list based on their performance and in a team.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion.

Gepard and Yanqing are the best Ice characters in Honkai Star Rail as of August 2023

All Ice characters placed in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

The image above showcases the tier list containing all Ice wielding characters in Honkai Star Rail. Each one is examined without any Eidolons for a fair judgment and is placed in SS, S, and A tiers based on their performance as of August 2023.

SS tier

The characters in this tier are compelling and can get the job done without assistance.

Gepard and Yanqing are SS-tier characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Gepard

Wielding the Ice element, Gepard is an exceptional character specializing in tanking abilities. He has abnormal damage tanking potential and can single-handedly carry his team through any of the end-game activities of Honkai Star Rail.

Gepard, being a tank, can also slow his opponents down with his skill and revive himself on a battlefield, thanks to his passive talent. This makes him an SS-tier character and a must-pick for the Simulated Universe or Forgotten Hall.

Yanqing

The lieutenant of the Xianzhou Alliance's cloud knights, Yanqing, is a standard five-star character in Honkai Star Rail. He is an extraordinary character with outstanding single-target damage as he treads on the Hunt path.

Yanqing's abilities deal Ice damage, and his ultimate can instantly vaporize his adversaries. His passive talent takes the heat off of him and increases his CRIT Rate and DMG. Yanqing's damage potential allows him to clear any end-game content that Honkai Star Rail offers.

S tier

The characters placed under this tier are excellent and can do well with little investment.

Pela is an S-tier character (Image via HoYoverse)

Pela

The intelligence officer of the Silvermane Guards, Pela, is a support character wielding the Ice element. Walking on the Nihility path, she specializes in debuffing her enemies. Her kit allows her to shred through the enemy's DEF and deal Ice damage to them.

Pela's skill can also remove one buff from a single enemy and deal Ice damage to them. She can quickly clear most of Honkai Star Rail's end-game activities with good team composition.

A tier

Characters under this tier are decent, and to unleash their full potential, they require a good team composition and investment.

Herta and March 7th are A-tier characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Herta

The master of the Herta Space Station, Herta wields the Ice element, and as she walks on the Erudition path, she excels in dealing AoE damage to her opponents.

Herta's kit has abilities revolving around dealing Ice AoE damage. Her ultimate deals Ice damage to all enemies on the battlefield; her skill also deals Ice damage to all opponents, and the damage increases if the enemy's HP is lower than 50%. While other characters can easily outdo Herta, she can clear multiple end-game activities with a good team.

March 7th

Treading on the Preservation path, March 7th is one of the four-star characters that trailblazers obtain for free. Wielding the Ice element, she excels in tanking damage adversaries.

Her kit is relatively simple and consists of a skill that provides a shield to a single ally which scales with her DEF stat, and her ultimate that deals Ice damage to her enemies and slows them down with a chance of them getting frozen, assisting her allies. As March 7th is a tank character, she needs an excellent team to clear any activities that Honkai Star Rail offers.