Honkai Star Rail 1.4 livestream codes and how to redeem them

Honkai Star Rail's official livestream regarding 1.4 brought in a lot of information for players regarding the new update. Newer characters, events, and rewards are scheduled with the update launch, with a few limited redeem codes as a token of gratitude. Everyone is free to acquire these codes for Stellar Jades, helping players with an additional pull on the Fu Xuan banner.

The following article lists all three livestream codes from the v1.4 livestream, and ways to redeem each code. Readers should note that the following codes will have a time window for redemption, much like any HoYoverse special programs on other games.

All Honkai Star Rail 1.4 redeem codes and rewards

Here are all three redemption codes revealed in Honkai Star Rail 1.4 livestream:

TAP8H27JBRGP: 100 Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits

JSPRZ272S9JB: 100 Stellar Jades and 5 character EXP materials

MT79YKNKARJX: 100 Stellar Jades and 4 Light Cone ascension materials

It is recommended to have the in-game email unlocked to receive the rewards associated with the codes. There are 300 Stellar Jades tied collectively across all three codes, alongside character ascension materials, Credits, and more.

Honkai Star Rail code redemption guide from HoYoverse official website

Official code redemption website (Image via HoYoverse)

The following steps should be helpful for newer players looking to redeem the livestream codes from the 1.4 livestream:

Head to this link and log in using your active credentials.

Select a server with an active character. Each server can accept one code at a time.

Upon entering the server, the website will automatically detect your character nickname in the second blank space.

Simply paste the codes in the third space, and click on "Redeem."

Launch the game and check your in-game email for the rewards.

As mentioned, everyone will have 24 hours to redeem these rewards, starting from the livestream time. Players will be able to get the rewards on all platforms, including iOS, and Android. Unfortunately, since the game will be unlocked on Platstations starting 1.4, there is no way of getting these codes on that platform.

Honkai Star Rail code redemption guide from in-game settings

Redemption code option within the game (Image via HoYoverse)

The following steps should be helpful for players looking to redeem 1.4 livestream codes from in-game settings:

Upon entering the game, simply open your in-game settings via the "phone" icon on the top left.

Beside your name, look for a small button with three dots.

Click to reveal three drop-down options, and click on the "Redemption Code".

Paste the codes under the blank space, and click on "Confirm" to receive the rewards.

Similar to the website method, this applies to every available platform as well.

Every announced content for Honkai Star Rail 1.4

The following are all the core content meant to be released with v1.4:

New characters include Jingliu, Topaz, and Guinaifen

New Light Cones for 5-star characters

New events

7-day login with 10 pulls

New location

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 is scheduled to go live on October 11.