Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Topaz countdown, release date, and warp 4-star characters

The Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update will soon enter its second phase, marking the debut of Topaz as a playable 5-star character. Her banner is expected to be rolled out on October 27, 2023, alongside Seele’s rerun. HoYoverse has also revealed all 4-star unis that will be featured on her warp, which will have a boosted drop rate throughout this banner's duration.

Originally a member of the Interastral Peace Corporation, Topaz will be a dedicated DPS on the Fire roster. She has access to powerful single-target attacks, thanks to the Hunt Path.

Being the second 5-star unit in version 1.4, she has a different release time for each server location. As such, this article includes three separate countdown clocks for her debut across America, Europe, and Asia.

When does Topaz release in Honkai Star Rail 1.4?

The first banner in Honkai Star Rail 1.4 expires on October 27, 2023, making way for Topaz’s debut as a playable character. Those summoning her can refer to the timers below, which track the time remaining until her banner release across America, Europe, and Asia.

America

Europe

Asia

Using the relevant countdown clock, players should be able to plan out how to use their resources for both the featured 5-star and 4-star units. The timers can also be used to track both Topaz’s Light Cone and Seele’s rerun banner.

All 4-star characters on the Topaz banner in Honkai Star Rail 1.4

The officials have lined up the following 4-star units for the Topaz banner in Honkai Star Rail 1.4:

Guinaifen (Fire/ Nihility)

(Fire/ Nihility) Luka (Physical/ Nihility)

(Physical/ Nihility) Sushang (Physical/ Hunt)

Guinaifen is the newest 4-star character that will officially become playable in version 1.4. Unlike limited 5-star units, she will join the game's roster permanently and can be obtained from the Stellar Warp after her banner expires. As a Nihility unit, she can inflict Burn on enemies to flourish as a DoT enabler during combat.

In contrast, both Luka and Sushang belong to the Physical element. The former is another 4-star that has complete prowess over the DoT effect, while the latter can launch powerful single-target attacks by going down the Hunt Path.