Is Seele worth getting in Honkai Star Rail 1.4 rerun? Pull value and more details

Seele will be featured in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update as the first rerun character, and her banner will be available in the second half of the patch alongside Topaz. The former is a coveted 5-star unit who wields the Quantum element to be dedicated DPS across various teams. She has complete prowess over single-target damage and can launch powerful nukes during combat by following the Hunt Path.

Also known as the key member of Wildfire, Seele has appeared in Jarillo VI’s questline. She has also actively participated in liberating Belobog’s Underworld from years of oppression. With her excellent gameplay and contribution to the story, she has intrigued players, who are likely to wonder if her rerun banner is worth summoning in version 1.4.

Hence, this article explores her team role and combat potential in the current meta to determine her pull value.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Seele’s team role and abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Seele is one of the best Hypercarry units in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Seele was the first limited 5-star character featured in Honkai Star Rail, and she was designed to be a Hypercarry DPS across various team compositions. Thanks to her powerful moveset, she can compete with powerful characters like Blade and Imbibitor Lunae.

The list below outlines her entire kit and everything she has to offer during battle.

Basic ATK : Launches Quantum DMG on a target.

: Launches Quantum DMG on a target. Skill : Increases Seele’s SPF for two turns and inflicts Quantum DMG on an enemy.

: Increases Seele’s SPF for two turns and inflicts Quantum DMG on an enemy. Ultimate : Enters a buff state and launches a massive Quantum DMG on an opponent.

: Enters a buff state and launches a massive Quantum DMG on an opponent. Talent : Upon defeating an enemy with any ability, Seele enters the buffed state and receives an extra turn. While in the state, her ATK increases for a turn.

: Upon defeating an enemy with any ability, Seele enters the buffed state and receives an extra turn. While in the state, her ATK increases for a turn. Technique: Seele activates stealth for 20 seconds, where she cannot be detected by enemies. Entering the battle after attacking an enemy activates her buff.

Seele requires buffers in her team to maximize her Hypercarry potential, allowing her to quickly enter the buff state by defeating an enemy.

Should you pull Seele in Honkai Star Rail 1.4 rerun?

Seele banner was showcased in the version 1.4 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Seele is a powerful DPS, her potential subsides when there are multiple enemies in the battle. Hence, we recommend skipping her in the upcoming banner, as most of the end-game battles consist of multiple opponents.

Moreover, she is far from future-proof compared to the likes of Kafka and Blade, who offer much more versatility in battle. It is also worth considering that Topaz, another 5-star Hunt character, will feature in the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.4, directly competing against her.

That said, Seele still has a good usage rate in the Memory of Chaos and can easily tackle most of the weekly bosses in the game. Thus, you can consider wishing on the rerun banner if you like her play style.