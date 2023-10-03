5-star character tier list for Honkai Star Rail 1.4

Some of the most popular individuals in Honkai Star Rail are 5-star characters since they have the power to influence the battle meta. These premium characters frequently distinguish themselves from their 4-star competitors and have various potent skills that allow them to bulldoze opponents. Therefore, players save up their money to invest in these scarce characters to assemble strong team lineups.

Based on their total pull value and battle potential, we have ranked Jingliu and others of her caliber in this article.

Note: The ranking on this list is subjective and represents the author's beliefs.

5-star Character tier list of version 1.4 in Honkai Star Rail

5-star characters tier list of version 1.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Based on their performance, all 5-star characters are arranged in the SS+, S, and A tiers in the image above.

SS+-tier

Kafka, a 5-star Lightning Element character (Image via HoYoverse)

Due to their superior fighting prowess, Honkai Star Rail's top units have complete influence over the current metagame. They excel in a variety of team configurations because of their exceptional fighting effectiveness.

Here is a list of all 5-star characters that deserved the SS+- tier:

Jingliu

Fu Xuan

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Kafka

Luocha

Silverwolf

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is in another league, even among SS+tier characters, because he deals the most damage. Due to his Destruction Path, he can launch both single-target and AoE assaults during combat.

S-tier

Topaz, a 5-star Fire Element character in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The strength levels of S-tier and SS-tier characters differ slightly when it comes to 5-star characters. The following S-tier units, with a little more investment in Relics and Light Cones, are equally capable of clearing end-game tasks.

Here is a list of all 5-star characters that are in S- tier:

Blade

Seele

Gepard

Bailu

Bronya

Topaz

With the correct team configuration, Blade and Seele are ideal replacements for Lunae because they can unleash significant damage output.

Additionally, Gepard is unquestionably one of the greatest tanks in the game and can shield the entire team.

A-tier

Himeko, member and navigator of Astral Express (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail's A-tier Characters will typically be overwhelmed by those at the top of the leaderboard. However, this does not necessarily make them unusable. To increase their value in battle, you simply need to devote more resources to their equipment.

Here is a list of all 5-star characters that are in A- tier:

Clara

Jing Yuan

Welt

Himeko

Yanqing

Trailblazer

Oddly enough, Clara has enough damage to qualify as a potent DPS unit. She is capable of being a 5-star character, but her hybrid movement and counterattack mechanics prevent her from reaching that level.