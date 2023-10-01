Destruction character tier list for Honkai Star Rail 1.4

Honkai Star Rail has an ever-expanding cast of characters, each following their own path. Characters pursuing the Path of Destruction excel in damage-dealing abilities above all others. To be victorious, each has a kit and deals massive damage on the battlefield. While each character is distinct, you may wonder who to build and invest your money in.

This article rates each character on the Path of Destruction in a tier list as of Honkai Star Rail's current version 1.3.

Disclaimer: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae and Jingliu are the SS+ tier Destruction Characters in Honkai Star Rail version 1.4

SS+ Tier

Jingliu, 5-star Destruction Ice character (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Jingliu

Each of the characters stated above is a good choice for Star Rail's end-game activities and can obliterate adversaries on the battlefield with their tremendous damage-dealing potential. When put in a team, they are unstoppable.

S Tier

Blade, member of Stellaron Hunters (Image via HoYoverse)

The character in this tier is an excellent DPS unit who can deal with their adversaries effectively. The S Tier character is as follows:

Blade

Blade is a fantastic character who can deal massive damage to a single or numerous enemies in return for his health. He can also regain some health after a follow-up attack, allowing him to be a self-sufficient unit. This makes this character capable of completing end-game activities such as Simulated Universe and Forgotten Hall.

A Tier

Clara, a 5-star Physical Destruction character in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The Star Rail characters in this tier are decent and, with sufficient investment, can steal the focus on the battlefield. The following Path of Destruction characters belong in the A Tier:

Clara

Hook

To reach their full potential, characters in this tier require some high Eidolon levels and a significant investment. With the right team composition and build, they can easily complete most end-game activities.

B Tier

Arlan, head of security at Herta Space Station (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters in this tier are subpar because they have little impact on the battlefield. The Path of Destruction B Tier character is:

Arlan

Trailblazer(Physical)

The characters stated above are inferior in Honkai Star Rail due to their poor damage-dealing skills, and in order to impact the battlefield, these characters require high-level Eidolons and a team formed specifically for them.

They can complete the Simulated Universe while completing all the conditions, but it is not worth the effort because other characters can do so fast and with minimal commitment.

Destruction Character tier list for version 1.4 (Image via Tiermaker)